The bill seeking an additional state in the southeast region has passed its first reading at the House of Representatives and currently awaiting a second reading

The state if created will be known as ‘Orlu State’, with its capital in Orlu, according to new reports

The bill was sponsored by the member representing Ideato North/ Ideato South Federal Constituency, Ikenga Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, and 15 others

The House of Representatives has taken a step toward creating a new state in the country's southeast geo-political zone.

During Thursday's plenary, the lawmakers passed a bill for the first reading for the creation of Orlu State. It now set for a second reading.

As reported by The Punch, the bill, seeking to alter the 1999 Constitution (as amended) was sponsored by the member representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency, Imo state, Ikenga Ugochinyere and 15 other lawmakers.

According to the draft bill, the creation of Orlu state will alter the 1999 Constitution (as amended), increasing the number of states in the federation from 36 to 37, The Guardian reported.

Where the new state will be carved out

Also the bill seeks an amendment by inserting a new paragraph immediately after the Ondo state and before the Osun state paragraph, to read as follows: State – Orlu ,Capital City- Orlu, Vanguard reported.

The new state will be carved out from Imo, Abia, and Anambra states, with Orlu as its capital city.

LGAs that will be under Orlu state

According to the proposed legislation, local government areas that will form part of the proposed state include Orlu, Orsu, Oru West, Oru East, Ideato North, Ideato South, Njaba, Nkwerre, Nwangele and Isu. Others are Oguta, Ohaji Egbema, Onuimo, Ihiala, Uga, Ihiala, Uli, Ozubulu, Akokwa, Arondizuogu, Umuchu, Umunze, Umuaku.

Others are New Ideato North, Nwabosi West, Nwabosi East, Owerre Nkworji, Alaoma, Amaifeke, Owerrebiri Umuowa.

