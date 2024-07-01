Shock and panic have enveloped Kaduna state following the crash of a helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force

Residents of the Tami village, located in the Igabi LGA, woke up to the tragic incident involving a NAF helicopter crash in their area on Monday morning

In what could be described as a relief, locals rushed to the scene, where they saw the pilot emerging from the wreckage

On Monday morning, July 1, an Air Force helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) crashed in Tami village, located in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

Air Force helicopter crash: What happened?

As reported by The Punch, eyewitnesses said the incident occurred at approximately 5:00 a.m., causing residents to be significantly alarmed.

It was gathered that the helicopter, which was on a routine operational flight, experienced technical difficulties that led to the crash.

As reported by Vanguard, fortunately, the pilot managed to execute emergency protocols effectively, ensuring his survival.

NAF crash: Locals speak as pilot survives

Locals said they heard a loud sound from the crash site on Monday morning, which made them rushed to the scene where they saw the pilot emerging from the wreckage.

Residents of Tami village quickly gathered at the crash site, offering assistance where possible and expressing relief that no lives were lost, Daily Trust reported.

“We heard a loud noise and rushed to the scene. We were surprised and relieved to see the pilot alive,” said a local villager who witnessed the crash.

Team of Nigerian Air Force arrives the area

It was also gathered that a team of military officers from swiftly arrived at the scene to secure the area and conduct an initial investigation.

They cordoned off the crash site to prevent unauthorised access and to ensure the safety of the villagers. The officers also began preliminary assessments to determine the cause of the crash, which remains unknown at this time.

Nigerian Air Force keeps mum on crash

As of the time of filling this report, the Nigerian Air Force has not released an official statement regarding the incident; but an investigation is expected to be launched to ascertain the factors leading to the crash.

