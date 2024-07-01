Sabitu Adams, a former Nigerian government official, continues to receive a monthly salary from Nigeria despite relocating to the UK

Adams has chosen not to resign from his Nigerian position, citing a desire to keep his options open for a potential return

His situation highlights the widespread issue of "ghost workers" in the Nigerian civil service, where individuals receive salaries without performing their duties

Sabitu Adams, a 36-year-old former junior official at a Nigerian government agency, has been receiving a monthly salary from his former employer despite relocating to the United Kingdom two years ago.

Adams, who now works as a taxi driver in the UK, has chosen not to resign from his position in Nigeria, citing a desire to keep his options open for a potential return.

The UK-based man insists he is not going to resign at all. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with the BBC, Adams revealed that he has an arrangement with his relative, who is his boss in Nigeria, to continue receiving his salary.

When asked about his response to President Bola Tinubu's recent directive ordering civil servants like himself to refund their salaries and face punishment, Adams seemed unbothered, stating that he earns a better income as a taxi driver in the UK.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has instructed that any civil servant found receiving government salaries after relocating abroad must repay the funds, The Cable reported.

Additionally, he ordered disciplinary action against the supervisors and department heads who facilitated this fraudulent activity during their tenure.

Adams' situation highlights the widespread issue of "ghost workers" in the Nigerian civil service, where individuals continue to receive salaries without performing their duties.

His case has sparked questions about the lack of accountability and oversight in the system, which allows such fraudulent activities to persist.

FG uncovers 1,618 civil servants with fake employment letters

In another report, the federal government has uncovered 1,618 civil servants with illegal and counterfeit employment letters over the past year.

Legit.ng reported that the head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, said the affected civil servants have been deleted from the Integration Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS).

Source: Legit.ng