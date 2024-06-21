The Federal Government plans to strengthen anti-banditry efforts with the acquisition of 50 new aircraft by next year,

Chief of Air Staff Marshal Bala Abubakar disclosed that the move is in response to terrorist activities at Kainji National Park

Additionally, the Nigerian Army's aviation capabilities have expanded with the arrival of two Bell UH-1H helicopters

The Federal Government has announced plans to enhance its efforts against banditry by acquiring 50 new aircraft, expected to arrive between now and next year.

This initiative aims to bolster security operations in the North-West region and nationwide, following the occupation of Kainji National Park by terrorists in Niger State.

Fighters jet Photo credit: Stocktreck

Source: Getty Images

Chief of Air Staff Marshal Bala Abubakar revealed this on Wednesday, June 29 during the inauguration of new facilities at the 213 Forward Operational Base in Katsina State.

The aircraft fleet will include 12 AH-1 attack helicopters, 24 M-346 attack aircraft, 12 Augusta Westland 109 helicopters, and two Casa 295 medium airlift aircraft, Leadership reported.

Abubakar expressed gratitude to the federal and state governments for their support in combating banditry, highlighting the dedication of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel in maintaining peace and security in the region.

Abubakar emphasized NAF's vigilance in monitoring border areas to prevent the resurgence of insurgent activities, particularly in Adamawa State, where insurgents may attempt to regroup from neighbouring Borno and Yobe states.

Arrival of 2 new Bell UH-1H helicopters

Additionally, on Thursday, June 18, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, oversaw the arrival of two newly acquired Bell UH-1H helicopters at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

According to The Punch these helicopters landed in the country around 4:30 pm. The intended purposes for these helicopters include logistics, surveillance, training, and casualty evacuation, among other uses.

Lagbaja expressed optimism about the Nigerian Army's venture into aviation, adding:

"We are gaining valuable experience in the aviation sector. We anticipate a positive impact that will grant our troops greater flexibility in operations and boost our effectiveness on the ground.

"The Nigerian Army is committed to improving national service with these new platforms, ensuring conditions conducive to economic prosperity."

Lagbaja highlighted that since 1984, the Army had harbored ambitions for an aviation wing, and he expressed satisfaction that this ambition had now come to fruition with the acquisition of the two helicopters.

Brig. Gen. M.S. Alkali, the Coordinator of Nigerian Army Aviation, commented that the helicopters would enhance the Army's abilities in reconnaissance, surveillance, and air transport.

