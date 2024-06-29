Obidike Chukwuebuka, an APC chieftain, has urged President Bola Tinubu to adopt a balanced approach amid governors’ rejection of the N60,000 minimum wage proposal

The APC chieftain emphasised the need for dialogue among governors, labour leaders, and stakeholders to find a solution that benefits all Nigerians while considering economic realities

Obidike suggested reviewing the economy, exploring revenue-boosting measures, and considering phased implementation or alternative solutions, among others

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has eight years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Abuja, FCT—Following governors’ rejection of the N60,000 minimum wage proposal, Obidike Chukwuebuka, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged President Bola Tinubu to adopt a nuanced approach.

Obidike spoke exclusively with Legit.ng amid the ongoing negotiations of the minimum wage.

APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka advised President Bola Tinubu on how best to handle the minimum wage negotiations. Photo credits: @officialABAT, @mr_obidike

Source: Twitter

"With governors expressing concerns about N60,000 minimum wage proposal, it's crucial to balance workers' needs with economic realities," the APC chieftain told Legit.ng.

Minimum wage: Obidike lists four steps Tinubu should take

Speaking further, Obidike urged all the stakeholders in the minimum wage negotiations to work together to find a solution that benefits all Nigerians.

He advised President Tinubu to:

Engage in dialogue with governors, labour leaders, and stakeholders to find common ground

Review the economy and explore revenue-boosting measures

Consider a phased implementation or alternative solutions like tax relief and social support programmes

Prioritise workers’ welfare while maintaining economic stability

Minimum wage: Southern governors make fresh proposal

Meanwhile, the Southern Governors’ Forum has called on stakeholders to consider granting each state the opportunity to negotiate the minimum wage it can pay workers.

The governors made the call on Thursday, June 27, a day after the Nigerian Governors’ Forum promised continuous engagement with stakeholders to consider mutually agreeable solutions over the controversies surrounding the minimum wage.

The development comes as organised labour raised an alarm that workers in the private and public sectors were becoming restive due to the delay in concluding the new minimum wage.

Source: Legit.ng