Amid the stalemate in negotiation concerning the new national minimum wage, a labour leader, Akeem Ambali, has criticised Nigerian governors

Over the past few months, the federal and state governments, organised labour, and the private sector have been negotiating a new minimum wage

Recently, governors met to deliberate on the minimum wage for workers, with governors asking Labour and other stakeholders to allow each state to negotiate what it can pay

FCT, Abuja - Akeem Ambali, the national treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has insisted that state governors have no power to negotiate the new minimum wage.

Ambali was reacting to the governors’ proposal, where they suggested that they should be allowed to determine the wages of their workers.

In an interview with The Punch published on Saturday, June 29, the NLC official stated that the governors were compelled by law to implement the new national minimum wage, advising them to focus on how they would implement the national minimum wage when it is approved by President Bola Tinubu.

He said:

“Traditionally, the minimum wage is a national issue; it is not a sub-national negotiation. That is the essence of the minimum wage act, and the law is clear.

“Governors don’t have the power to negotiate the minimum wage. What they can only negotiate are other allowances, but the minimum wage is a social protection content, and it is not only applicable to Nigeria.”

Legit.ng reports that in the past few months, Nigerian workers under the auspices of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), are agitating for a considerable salary increase, but the government appears reluctant to yield to their demand.

