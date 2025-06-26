Abi tricycle rider has got Nigerians talking after returning N4 million a passenger forgot in his tricycle on Thursday, June 26

In a viral video, the passenger was seen raining prayers on the rider, who held the bundle of cash

The tricycle rider was also being praised by the people at the scene of the incident, which got many emotional

Nigerians have started reacting to the trending video of a tricycle rider in Aba in Abia state, who returned a N4 million mistakenly left behind on his tricycle by a passenger.

In the trending video captured at the scene, the passenger was seen raining prayers on the rider, who held the bundle of cash as people surrounded them and praised the man for showing integrity.

Who is the man who return N4m in Abia?

One Lucky Okoro, who was identified as the rider, took to the social media page and shared the experience on Thursday, June 26, and showed gratitude to God for doing what he considered "the right thing".

According to The Punch, the incident happened after he picked up the passenger from a popular Aba Main Park and dropped her in the Ariaria area. The woman, a Cameroonian, forgot her bag containing N4 million inside the tricycle, which is often called "Keke".

The video, which has been shared by several people, has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of the reactions:

Olokuku shared an experience:

"We have seen a lot of people like this .... my question is, do they appreciate them..I was once arrested because of something like this I saw. money and phone....I started picking them one after the other. Some even met me there, but immediately picked them up, I ran."

Ab_PrimeDeals reacted:

"I've returned 500k mistakenly sent by a client. She didn't even know. I had to call to notify her notice. Most people wouldn't put integrity over all. She later gave me half of it."

Okoye David commented:

"Omo this guy is a very good guy. In this hardship and poverty. Chai this guy is 1 in a billion not million. May God bless him. Am not sure I can do this."

Emeke tweeted:

"Great to see the good ones are still available! It's important to handle them with care, as not everyone in Nigeria would return the money, especially given the current economic situation."

Eze David wrote:

"Omo nobe say I never see 4m, but person wey talk truth him pant no go remove ooo,if na me I will not return that money ooo,ha wetin, infant I no believe this ooo,abi na arrange them the do."

The video is here:

Police arrest Abia lawmaker

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police have allegedly arrested the lawmaker representing the Ohafia South State constituency in the Abia state House of Assembly, Hon. Kalu Mba Nwoke.

Eyewitnesses accounted that the security forces assaulted the lawmaker, and his phone was destroyed before being taken to an unknown destination.

A Labour Party chieftain who spoke on the condition of anonymity alleged that the deputy governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, and the lawmaker had been at loggerheads on the council's candidates.

