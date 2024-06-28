As the Nigerian movie industry gears up to pay its final respect to the late Nollywood comic legend, Mr Ibu, Ghanaian actor Shatta Bandle joins in the celebration

In a series of posts shared on his page, the Ghanaian comic announced his arrival in Lagos and later in Enugu, Mr Ibu's home state

Shatta Bandle shared on his social media handles that he was in Nigeria for Mr Ibu's final burial and would leave the country after the legend had finally been laid to rest

Famous Ghanaian comic and actor Shatta Bandle recently stirred emotions on social media after he announced his arrival in Nigeria for the final burial of legendary Nollywood actor John Okechukwu Okafor, aka Mr Ibu.

Shatta Bandle shared images on his social media handles of his arrival in Nigeria for Mr Ibu's burial procession.

Ghanaian comedian Shatta Bandle lands in Enugu for Mr Ibu's burial ceremony. Photo credit: @shatta_bandle_/@realchelseaibu

Source: Instagram

In a previous report, Legit.ng shared images from the Night of Tributes held for Mr Ibu in Enugu state on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The Ghanaian actor also attended the Nights of Tributes to support Mr Ibu's wife, children, and other family members.

Shatta Bandle's grammar sparks reactions

One of the little man's posts about his presence at Mr Ibu's burial has sparked reactions online.

In one of the posts, Shatta Bandle said he was in Nigeria for the "barrier" instead of "burial," and Nigerians couldn't get enough of the comics' grammatical blunder.

Video of Shatta Bandle arriving in Nigeria for Mr Ibu's burial:

See more clips from Mr Ibu's Night of Tribute:

Reactions trail Shatta Bandle's arrival in Nigeria

See some of the reactions that trailed Shatta Bandle's video:

@xunzbeat:

"How many of this yellow shirt do you have?"

@sha_mu81:

"Ask him when my ibu was dying he press money??"

@krazyjohn01:

"The only man way make children cloths cost for market."

@iamphezhidy:

"This your jalabia rock oh."

@king_diamond123:

"You all ignore that this guy travel all the way from Ghana to come see late ibu family that’s a very kind of him…"

@bigvheck01:

"Which barrier be that."

@nonymous_ont:

"Shatta na burial not barrier werey."

@oladimejiawelewa:

"Bandle will just kpai us with his grammar ooo."

@ebeson_construction:

"The richest youngest finest guy from Ghana."

@mercyafricablog:

"You kneel down or you stand up?"

@vvs._rankyn999:

"This dress suppose be shirt. Werey wear am as Jalabia."

Mr Ibu's wife raises concerns

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a video of Stella Marris crying profusely on a hospital bed went viral.

In the early hours of September 9, 2023, the movie star's wife shared a video on her Instagram page of herself crying.

Mr Ibu's wife was in deep tears as she sang a sorrowful song about how no weapon fashioned against her shall prosper because God holds the key to her life.

