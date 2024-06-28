Children of late actor, Mr Ibu were part of the people who staged a performance at his burial rite which started on June 25th

In the clip, the three children Stella Marris had for the actor were on the stage performing for the crowd present at the event

Their performance was greeted with mixed reactions from fans, who watched the viral recording online

A video of how things went at the funeral rites of late comic actor, John Okafor, has been sighted online

Legit.ng had reported that the family of the late actor had announced his funeral rites. It was to start on June 25 and end on 30th June.

In the video making the rounds, the children of the movie star were seen on the stage singing as guests paid close attention to the scene.

Video of Mr Ibu's children performing at his burial sighted online.. Photo credit @realchelseaibu

Source: Instagram

Adorned in white T-shirt that had the picture of their late father, the three children, Stella Marris had for Mr Ibu were seen on the stage singing Jos Groban's hit song, 'You raise me up'.

Fans react to Mr Ibu's kids performance

The video stirred mixed reactions from fans, who watched it.

According to them, the children were set up to be disgraced, as some people cursed the person, who asked them to sing.

Recall that the film star died in March 2024 at the Evercare Hospital in Lagos after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Reactions trail the video of Mr Ibu's kids singing

Fans of the superstar reacted to the video of his children singing at his burial. Here are some of the comments below:

@Obaa Pa:

"The small boy resembles his father."

@janetsams1:

"Reading the comments make me laughing out loud."

@Queen001:

"Baba GOD no vex say I laugh, because I most laugh."

@Sumadins:

"Na to wear black and black or white and white dem dey see them. rip legend Mr IBU."

@loveth timothy:

"Wait no Shatta Bundle I see so?"

@Maryjane madu:

"I was trying not to laugh."

@unbeatable769:

"Why them sing na? Some mothers go just Dey do anyhow."

@rossyie1:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@Dhârå Mføn:

"The daughter sef ehhhhhh. Abeg bring ur voice down."

@Sweet than Honey:

" Shatter bundle's Head what are they doing and waisting my time.who thought them this."

Mr Ibu's daughter begs fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that the real daughter of late actor, John Okafor, had shared some family pictures from the special service of song of her late father.

In the picture collage, all the family members were wearing white clothes as they posed for the camera, however, the late actor's wife was looking lean.

Jasmine, the adopted daughter of the deceased, who was running around while he was bedridden was absent in the photo

Source: Legit.ng