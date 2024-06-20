Late Nollywood actor Mr Ibu’s widow, Stellamaris, has spoken on the effect her husband’s demise had on her family

In a recent chat with the press, the movie star’s wife revealed how Father’s Day celebration was different for her and her kids this year

Mr Ibu’s widow also shared how Nollywood had been treating her and her family since her partner passed on

Late Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s widow, Stellamaris, is back in the news over her husband’s death.

Just recently, Stellamaris was captured on video as she spoke to the press and shared how much her life had changed since becoming a widow.

Fans react as Mr Ibu's widow speaks.

Source: Instagram

The late movie star’s wife explained that the recently held Father’s Day celebration was particularly painful for her and the kids because Mr Ibu’s absence was felt. According to her, she spent the day shedding tears.

In her words:

“Yesterday I felt so bad and my children felt so bad too because of Father's Day. My daughter called me ‘mum today is Father’s Day’, I was so sad, I shed tears, I entered my room I was shedding tears.”

Also during the chat with the press, Stellamaris noted that Nollywood had been supporting her family since Mr Ibu’s demise. She said:

“Nollywood has been there, if not, we wouldn’t have been here, they have been so supportive, they have been there for us.”

