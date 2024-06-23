Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has given a new directive after ordering the demolition of Emir Aminu Ado Bayero's palace

Yusuf has approved the sum of ₦99,928,541.63 for the renovation of the Nassarawa Emir’s Palace

Bayero’s Palace renovation was approved by the Kano State Executive Council at its 15th meeting on Saturday, June 22

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has approved the sum of ₦99,928,541.63 for the renovation of the Nassarawa Emir’s Palace where the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero currently resides.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Yusuf had ordered the immediate demolition of the Nasarawa mini-palace after the federal high court on the Kano emirate tussle between Emir Muhammad Sanusi II and Bayero.

The approved project will cover the reconstruction and renovation of the defective wall fence and surroundings of Bayero’s palace.

The Kano State Executive Council approved the projects and others at its 15th meeting on Saturday, June 22.

The governor made this known via his official Facebook page.

Other projects include the Renovation & Upgrade of the D-Ward for the establishment of a Sickle-Cell Care Unit at the Murtala Muhd Specialist Hospital, Kano at the sum of 81,621,546.76.

A contract for the construction of the Post-Midwifery Institute at Gezawa Local Government Area at the sum of 770,858,450.39.

A contract for the completion of the construction of the College of Nursing and Midwifery at Madobi Local Government Area at the sum of 57,066,422.52.

Payment for the excess workload allowances for lecturers in the two state-owned universities, ADUST and YUMSUK at the sum of 447,621,640.79.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kano-based lawyer, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, interpreted the federal high court's ruling on the Kano Emirate tussle.

Hassan said while the Kano state government and Aminu Ado Bayero camps are giving different interpretations, the ruling means that Sanusi Lamido ceased to be Emir of Kano.

In an exclusive chat with Legit, Hasan explained that Governor Abba Yusuf's action to reinstate Sanusi as Emir was declared void because it was done after an injunction was granted.

