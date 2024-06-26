Senate President Godswill Akpabio clarified that the Senate has not approved the purchase of new presidential jets

There was a report making the rounds that the national assembly, supported by the presidency is making a move to purchase new presidential jets

Akpabio assured the public that he did not make any such statements, calling for patience and confidence in the government's ability to bring prosperity

FCT, Abuja-Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced on Tuesday, June 26, that the Senate has not approved the acquisition of new presidential jets for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Akpabio condemned certain reports making the rounds claiming he said the National Assembly would approve new aircraft for the President and Vice President despite the nation's economic challenges, labelling it as malicious.

Senate President, Godwill Akpabio, speaks on rumoured acquisition of new presidential fleet Photo credit: @Channelstv

Source: Twitter

The report was based on a recommendation by the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence to acquire new aircraft for the President and Vice President, citing the current jets as faulty and unsafe.

Last week, President Tinubu travelled to South Africa for President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration using a private jet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Presidency's defence

The Presidency defended the plan to purchase new presidential aircraft in response to criticisms from the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who called the move misplaced and insensitive.

He said:

"Does Peter Obi want the President dead? Is that his wish? Does he want him to continue moving around in a rickety plane and die like the VP of Malawi and Iran President? Let him tell us,” Onanuga questioned sharply."

What did Akpabio say?

However, Akpabio, via his media aide Jackson Udom, refuted claims that the National Assembly had sanctioned the purchase of new aircraft for the President, as reported by The Punch.

In a statement, on Wednesday, June 26, the senate president clarified this while addressing pressmen in Maiduguri, Borno State, when he paid a condolence visit to Senator Tahir Monguno over his father's passing, The Guardian reported.

He stated:

“I want to dispel the rumor that the Senate President claimed he would purchase a new plane for the President and Vice President, regardless of the fact that Nigerians are facing hardships.

“I never said that. I was actually in Zanzibar, Tanzania. This misinformation is the work of propagandists and fifth columnists who refuse to see any positive actions we are taking."

Experts fault move to purchase of new presidential fleets

In another report, aviation experts have expressed strong disapproval of the National Assembly's (NASS) decision to purchase new presidential fleets, given the country's current economic challenges.

As reported by Legit.ng, the experts argued that this move is both wasteful and insensitive, given the current economic challenges facing the country.

Chief Executive Officer of Centurion Aviation Security and Safety Consult, Group Captain John Ojikutu (rtd), criticized the proposal, arguing that the existing aircraft are still serviceable.

Source: Legit.ng