Bayo Onanuga defended the proposed purchase of a new presidential aircraft, responding to Peter Obi's criticism of the plan as disconnected from citizens' needs

Onanuga emphasised the necessity of maintaining the president's safety, citing mechanical issues with the current, outdated aircraft

Obi argued that the government should prioritise compassionate use of resources and citizens' welfare.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has strongly responded to Peter Obi's criticism regarding the proposed purchase of a new presidential aircraft.

The debate arose after the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence recommended the acquisition of new aircraft for President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Presidency defends the urgent need for a new, modern presidential jet. Image: X/@ABAT, @peterobi

Source: Facebook

This recommendation followed an investigation into the current status of the presidential air fleet.

Peter Obi, a prominent political figure, voiced his disapproval of the proposal on Monday, highlighting a significant disconnect between the government and the people.

Obi argued that the purchase of a new aircraft is unacceptable, emphasising the need for a more compassionate allocation of resources and prioritisation of citizens' welfare.

Need for a new modern jet

In a pointed response during an interview with Punch, Onanuga defended the necessity of the new aircraft. He asserted that maintaining the president's safety and ensuring reliable transportation are fundamental responsibilities of any competent government.

“Does Peter Obi want the President dead? Is that his wish? Does he want him to continue moving around in a rickety plane and die like the VP of Malawi and Iran President? Let him tell us,” Onanuga questioned sharply.

Old jet malfunctions

Onanuga further elaborated on the condition of the current presidential aircraft, stating that it was purchased over two decades ago during former President Obasanjo's tenure and needs to be more modern and updated.

He cited a recent incident where the plane developed mechanical issues during a trip to Saudi Arabia, forcing the President to complete his journey to the UK on a commercial flight. This situation, Onanuga argued, underscores the urgent need for a new, more reliable aircraft.

“The plane he used now, I learnt, was bought during (former President) Obasanjo’s era. That was over 20 years ago and I learnt it was a very small plane. The plane developed a problem the last time he travelled to Saudi Arabia. The President had to go from there to the UK on a commercial airline. Even those managing them said the aircraft needed to be replaced,” he explained.

Nigerian Air Force puts up presidential aircraft for sale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) put its Falcon 900B aircraft up for sale in US dollars and inviting interested buyers to bid for it.

NAF disclosed that President Tinubu-led federal government has approved the sales of the Falcon 900B aircraft.

Nigerians have reacted to the plan to sell the NAF Falcon 900B aircraft in United States dollars and not naira

Source: Legit.ng