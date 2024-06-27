The National Economic Council (NEC) is currently going on to discuss the new national minimum wage and the state of the economy

Vice-President Kashim Shettima leads the meeting with state governors and some members of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic team

The closed-door meeting over a new national minimum wage at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, June 27

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Governors and some members of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic team are in a closed-door meeting over a new national minimum wage.

The meeting is currently holding at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, June 27.

This is coming days after the FEC stepped down the memo on the new minimum wage Photo credit: Kashim Shettima/@NLCHeadquarters

Source: UGC

This is coming days after the Federal Executive Council, (FEC) stepped down the memo on the new Minimum Wage to allow President Tinubu to consult with stakeholders, Daily Trust reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The minister of information and national orientation, Muhammad Idris, disclosed this after the FEC meeting.

The new minimum wage is expected to be discussed at the Shettima’s meeting under the aegis of the National Economic Council (NEC).

Legit.ng recalls that Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff (CoS) to President Bola Tinubu, disclosed that in a rare fashion, President Tinubu will today, Thursday, June 27, join the NEC meeting to discuss the new national minimum wage.

“Indeed he (Tinubu) will be joining tomorrow (Thursday, June 27) and that’s how important his presence in Abuja is right now.

"He will be joining at the NEC meeting, which he ever hardly attends, this might even be his first meeting."

Actual minimum wage FG, labour may settle for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government’s negotiating team and leaders of the national assembly have reportedly adopted N70,000 as the new national minimum wage.

A member of the tripartite committee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said President Bola Tinubu is expected to forward N62,000 but the lawmaker will increase it to N70,000.

The source added that the approach was adopted since Governor Godwin Obaseki has started paying the N70,000 minimum wage in Edo state.

Source: Legit.ng