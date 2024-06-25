Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A middle-aged protester carrying dynamite has been killed while trying to discharge an explosive in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened in front of Hotel Presidential at about 9.45am on Tuesday, June 25.

The corpse of the victim was taken away hurriedly as security agents trooped to the location. Note: Photo used only for illustration purposes Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to Nigerian Tribune, an eyewitness said the corpse of the victim was taken away hurriedly as security agents trooped to the location.

Another eyewitness, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said that the protesters caused heavy traffic while on procession to their destination.

