The political crisis rocking Governor Sim Fubara's administration in Rivers state is not fading away any time soon

The Rivers APC Caretaker Committee Chairman (CTC) Tony Okocha, has called for a state of emergency in the state

Okocha said state of emergency is needed o forestall further killings and disturbances in the oil-rich state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Port-Harcourt, Rivers state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the PDP-controlled state.

The Rivers APC Caretaker Committee Chairman (CTC) Tony Okocha, said the decision to forestall further killings and disturbances.

APC said it is necessary to forestall further killings and disturbances Photo credit:@OfficialAPCNg/@SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Okocha made the call shortly after Governor Siminialayi Fubara sworn in 23 Caretaker Committee Chairmen (CTC) on Wednesday, June 19, The Nation reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Fubara replaced LGA chairmen loyal to the minister of the federal capital territory, Nyesom Wike, in Rivers state on Wednesday, June 19.

The first batch of 11 Caretaker Committee Chairmen (CTC) took their oath of office amid tight security at the Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

As reported by The Punch, Okocha urged the federal government to act fast, stating Rivers state is at war and Governor Fubara is helpless.

Speaking during a media briefing in Port Harcourt, Okocha said:

“Rivers State is at war. And the dramatis personae who are responsible for the mayhem that has claimed lives are known.

“The governor is helpless, the police bias helpless. Therefore the APC in Rivers State is calling for a state of emergency in Rivers State as a way of taming the mayhem, and the upsurge that is going on in the state.

Legit.ng also reported that Fubara directed heads of local government administration to immediately take charge of the 23 council areas of the state.

This follows the expiration of the statutory three-year tenure of the elected local government chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Pro Wike LGA chairmen allegedly move to access office

Legit.ng earlier reported that steady gunshots rented the air on Tuesday, June 18, particularly within the headquarters of the Port Harcourt City LGA.

Youths and residents supporting Rivers governor, Siminialayi Fubara, took over many councils’ headquarters.

The protesting youths seized the headquarters and occupied them to stop the local government chairmen and other elected officials contesting tenure elongation from returning to their offices.

Source: Legit.ng