Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised concerns over state governments' increasing interference in the enthronement of traditional rulers

Atiku calls for constitutional reforms to formally recognise and define the roles of traditional institutions

He appeals to state governors to respect traditional rulers, emphasising their crucial role in preserving Nigeria's heritage

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has voiced his concern over the increasing interference of state governments in the process of enthroning and dethroning traditional rulers.

This comes after the Kano state governor played power to have the Kano Emir, Ado Bayero, deposed and reinstate Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Recently, reports have emerged that the Sokoto state government is also planning to dethrone the Sultan of Sokoto.

In a recent statement shared on social media, Atiku emphasised the critical role traditional institutions play in Nigeria's governance and the need for their protection from arbitrary state actions.

Atiku laments growing trend

Atiku highlighted a worrying trend where state governments exert undue influence over the modalities of traditional leadership, a reality that has become prevalent across the country.

While acknowledging that traditional rulership falls under the exclusive purview of state governments, Atiku stressed that these institutions are integral components of Nigeria's governance structure and should be shielded from destabilizing actions by the state.

"The stability of traditional institutions is essential for maintaining peace and orderliness in our communities," Atiku noted.

He argued that any instability in the ascension processes of traditional rulers could lead to broader societal unrest.

Atiku reminded Nigerians of the historical importance of traditional institutions, which formed the primary governance structures before colonial rule. He emphasised that these institutions governed effectively and are vital to preserving the cultural heritage and societal structure of the nation.

"They are institutions we must protect and preserve, not destroy," he asserted.

Atiku calls for reforms

To address these challenges, Atiku called for constitutional reforms that would formally recognize traditional institutions within Nigeria's legal framework.

Such reforms should clearly define the responsibilities and roles of traditional rulers, ensuring they are protected from state-level arbitrariness.

He believes this recognition is crucial, especially in the context of combating terrorism and other security issues at the local level.

Furthermore, Atiku appealed to state governors to respect the offices of traditional rulers. He pointed out that the customs and traditions represented by these rulers are the essence of Nigeria's heritage.

"The customs that our traditional rulers represent is the totality of our heritage as a people," Atiku said, urging state governments to uphold the dignity and significance of traditional institutions.

