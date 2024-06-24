Vice President Kashim Shettima has sent a strong warning to Sokoto state government led by Ahmed Aliyu

At an ongoing event in Katsina state, Shettima warned Governor Aliyu against the move to depose Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III

As the plot to remove the Sultan thickens, the Vice President of Nigeria maintained that the ‘Sultan is an institution that must be guarded jealously at all cost’

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has told the government of Sokoto state that Alhaji Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III must be guarded jealously.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III and Vice President Kashim Shettima. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the nation’s number two citizen disclosed this at the ongoing North West Peace & Security Summit. The event is ongoing in Katsina state.

“In all developmental issues in this country, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, I want to use him as a point of reference to recognise and appreciate all our royal fathers present here.”

“And to the deputy governor of Sokoto, I have a simple message for you, Yes, the Sultan is the Sultan of Sokoto, but he is much more than that; he represents an idea, he is an Institution, that all of us in this country need to jealousy guard, protect, promote, preserve and project for the growth of our nation,” Shettima said.

MURIC raises alarm over ‘plot to depose Sultan of Sokoto’

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has raised the alarm over Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state's alleged plan to depose the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The executive director of MURIC, Prof. Isiaq Akintola, expressed concern over this in a statement made available on its website on Monday, June 24.

The development is coming amid the controversy and tension over the deposition of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and four others by the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Source: Legit.ng