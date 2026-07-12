Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has structured its 2026 Express Entry draws across 10 distinct, priority-based categories

A major policy shift eases eligibility: applicants now need 12 months of experience within the last 3 years, and it no longer needs to be continuous

The updated list features a total of 94 specific occupations, spanning high-demand sectors like healthcare, STEM, trades, education among others

Canada’s economic immigration system has undergone a major shift following an official policy overhaul announced by the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC), the Honourable Lena Diab.

Under the updated guidelines, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has structured its flagship Express Entry system to focus heavily on Category-Based Selection, explicitly targeting the skills most needed to support national economic growth and workforce stability.

Canada publishes a list of jobs and sectors the country is prioritising. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

A critical update for applicants is the modification of core eligibility criteria. To qualify under an occupation-specific category, candidates must now possess a minimum of 12 months of full-time work experience (or an equivalent amount of part-time experience) within the last three years.

Crucially, the IRCC has eased restrictions by ruling that this work experience no longer needs to be continuous, meaning gaps in employment during those three years will not disqualify your profile. The new framework divides economic priorities into a total of 10 targeted pools.

Part 1: Global and Overseas Priority Sectors (No Canadian Experience Required)

These core occupational categories target skilled workers globally. Eligible experience can be accumulated either inside Canada or completely abroad, making them the primary pathways for international applicants.

1. French-Language Proficiency

To boost Francophone immigration outside of Quebec, Canada continues to heavily prioritize speakers with strong French skills.

Requirements: A minimum score of 7 in all four language abilities (reading, writing, speaking, and listening) on the Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens (NCLC). Applicants also need at least 1 year of work experience within the past 10 years in any TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3 job.

2. Healthcare and Social Services (37 Jobs)

Addressing critical pressures in nationwide public health networks, this expansive list covers medical professionals, technical laboratory staff, and community care personnel.

Eligible Occupations:

Animal health technologists and veterinary technicians (NOC 32104) Audiologists and speech-language pathologists (NOC 311112) Cardiology technologists and electrophysiological diagnostic technologists (NOC 321232) Chiropractors (NOC 312011) Dental hygienists and dental therapists (NOC 321112) Dentists (NOC 311101) Dietitians and nutritionists (NOC 311211) General practitioners and family physicians (NOC 311021) Licensed practical nurses (NOC 321012) Massage therapists (NOC 322012) Medical laboratory assistants and related technical occupations (NOC 331013) Medical laboratory technologists (NOC 321202) Medical radiation technologists (NOC 321212) Medical sonographers (NOC 321222) Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates (NOC 331023) Nurse practitioners (NOC 313021) Nursing coordinators and supervisors (NOC 313001) Occupational therapists (NOC 312031) Optometrists (NOC 311111) Other medical technologists and technicians (NOC 321292) Other professional occupations in health diagnosing and treating (NOC 312091) Other technical occupations in therapy and assessment (NOC 321092) Paramedical occupations (NOC 321022) Pharmacists (NOC 311201) Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants (NOC 331033) Pharmacy technicians (NOC 321242) Physician assistants, midwives and allied health professionals (NOC 313031) Physiotherapists (NOC 312021) Psychologists (NOC 312001) Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses (NOC 313011) Respiratory therapists, clinical perfusionists and cardiopulmonary technologists (NOC 321032) Social and community service workers (NOC 422012) Social workers (NOC 413001) Specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine (NOC 311001) Specialists in surgery (NOC 311011) Therapists in counselling and related specialized therapies (NOC 413011) Veterinarians (NOC 311031)

IRCC has structured its 2026 Express Entry draws across 10 distinct, priority-based categories. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

3. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math / STEM (11 Jobs)

A sector tightly linked to technological innovation, engineering infrastructure, and defensive modern frameworks like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Eligible Occupations:

38. Architecture and science managers (NOC 200110)

39. Civil engineering technologists and technicians (NOC 223002)

40. Civil Engineers (NOC 213001)

41. Cybersecurity specialists (NOC 212201)

42. Electrical and electronics engineering technologists and technicians (NOC 223102)

43. Electrical and electronics engineers (NOC 213101)

44. Geological Engineers (NOC 213311)

45. Industrial and manufacturing engineers (NOC 213211)

46. Insurance agents and brokers (NOC 631003)

47. Mechanical Engineering Technologists and Technicians (NOC 223012) 48. Mechanical Engineers (NOC 213011)

4. Trade Occupations (25 Jobs)

This category centers heavily around industrial mechanics, construction, resource extraction, and specialized structural trades to keep pace with housing and infrastructure mandates.

Eligible Occupations:

49. Contractors and supervisors, oil and gas drilling and services (NOC 820212)

50. Floor covering installers (NOC 731133)

51. Painters and decorators / except interior decorators (NOC 731123)

52. Roofers and shinglers (NOC 731103)

53. Concrete finishers (NOC 731003)

54. Other technical trades and related occupations (NOC 729992)

55. Water well drillers (NOC 725012)

56. Electrical mechanics (NOC 724222)

57. Heating, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanics (NOC 724022)

58. Heavy-duty equipment mechanics (NOC 724012)

59. Construction millwrights and industrial mechanics (NOC 724002)

60. Bricklayers (NOC 723202)

61. Cabinetmakers (NOC 723112)

62. Carpenters (NOC 723102)

63. Gas fitters (NOC 723022)

64. Plumbers (NOC 723002)

65. Industrial electricians (NOC 722012)

66. Electricians / except industrial and power system (NOC 722002)

67. Welders and related machine operators (NOC 721062)

68. Sheet metal workers (NOC 721022)

69. Machinists and machining and tooling inspectors (NOC 721002)

70. Home building and renovation managers (NOC 700110)

71. Construction managers (NOC 700100)

72. Butchers – retail and wholesale (NOC 632013)

73. Construction estimators (NOC 223032)

5. Education Occupations (5 Jobs)

Focusing on early childhood development alongside foundational primary and secondary schooling infrastructure.

Eligible Occupations:

74. Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants (NOC 431003)

75. Instructors of persons with disabilities (NOC 422032)

76. Early childhood educators and assistants (NOC 422022)

77. Elementary school and kindergarten teachers (NOC 412211)

78. Secondary school teachers (NOC 412201)

6. Transport Occupations (4 Jobs)

A refined, highly skilled technical category heavily prioritising specialized automotive mechanics and aviation flight professionals.

Eligible Occupations:

79. Air pilots, flight engineers and flying instructors (NOC 726002)

80. Automotive service technicians, truck and bus mechanics, and mechanical repairers (NOC 724102)

81. Aircraft mechanics and aircraft inspectors (NOC 724042)

82. Aircraft instrument, electrical and avionics mechanics, technicians and inspectors (NOC 223132)

Part 2: In-Canada and Special Alignment Tracks

These categories are highly tailored streams that specifically require local Canadian experience, regional research footprint, or direct national defense institutional backing.

7. Physicians with Canadian Work Experience (3 Jobs)

A highly focused sub-stream built to fast-track permanent residency for international doctors already practicing clinically within Canadian provincial health boundaries.

Eligible Occupations:

83. General practitioners and family physicians (NOC 311021)

84. Specialists in surgery (NOC 311011) 85. Specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine (NOC 311001)

8. Senior Managers with Canadian Work Experience (4 Jobs)

Introduced to counteract previous administrative shifts regarding standard employment points, this category focuses entirely on corporate and industrial leadership.

Eligible Occupations:

86. Senior managers – construction, transportation, production and utilities (NOC 000150)

87. Senior managers – trade, broadcasting and other services (NOC 000140)

88. Senior managers – health, education, social and community services and membership organizations (NOC 000130)

89. Senior managers – financial, communications and other business services (NOC 000120)

9. Researchers with Canadian Work Experience (2 Jobs)

Targeting post-secondary institutional talent to stabilize intellectual research, academic teaching, and localized breakthrough innovation.

Eligible Occupations:

90. Post-secondary teaching and research assistants (NOC 412011)

91. University professors and lecturers (NOC 412001)

10. Skilled Military Recruits (3 Jobs)

An strategic track designed to support Canada’s broader Defense Industrial Strategy by integrating skilled foreign military personnel directly into domestic operational components.

Applicants must be an active foreign national serving in a recognized foreign military with a minimum of 10 years of continuous service. They must also possess a minimum 2-year post-secondary credential and hold a valid full-time employment offer from the Canadian Forces Recruiting Group for continuous work lasting at least 3 years.

Eligible Occupations:

92. Operations Members of the Canadian Armed Forces (NOC 432043)

93. Specialized members of the Canadian Armed Forces (NOC 421022)

94. Commissioned officers of the Canadian Armed Forces (NOC 400420)

Canada introduces new immigration, asylum rule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng