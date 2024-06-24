Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to a report of linking Nigerian politicians to major properties in Dubai, UAE

Sani asked if the politicians were planning to run with their families to Dubai should a crisis break out in the country

The former federal lawmaker wondered why the politicians who live most of their lives in Nigeria would spend so much on properties in far away Dubai

FCT, Abuja - A civil rights activist and social critic, Shehu Sani, asked what is the use of owning a house in Dubai, United Arab Emirates when politicians live most of their lives in Nigeria.

The former Kaduna Central senator stated this while reacting to a report which listed Nigerian politicians who own properties in Dubai.

Sani asked if the politicians were anticipating trouble in the country Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Shehu Sani/Nasir El-Rufai

Sani wondered if the politicians were anticipating trouble in the country so that they could run with their families to Dubai.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Monday, June 24.

Sani said Dubai still maintained a visa ban on Nigerians despite the huge billions of dollars worth of properties in their country.

He wrote:

“I have gone through the list of Nigerian political elites with billions of dollars worth of properties in Dubai. It’s sad that despite all these possessions, Dubai still maintained a visa ban on Nigerians. What is the use of owning a house in Dubai when you live most of your life in your country? Or are they anticipating trouble in the country so that they can run with their families?”

Nigerians react as report lists Nigerian politicians with Dubai properties

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians about politicians owning properties in Dubai.

@simpleiykejnr

Because the houses were purchased illegally!!

@addel_cares

That simply shows you that the Dubai government knows the failure of our politicians and doesn't rate them regardless of their investments. To those politicians they think that they are important because they bought properties in Dubai but rather the Dubai government simply used them to develop their country since our politicians cannot use their since to make Nigeria a beautiful place so others can come and invest.

@CroBender

It's looted wealth, that's what people do when they loot the nation's commonwealth.

They hide them.

@ThreeLeftThumbs

When you own a home in Dubai you can apply for a kind of residence permit which bypasses the ban.

@am4real247

Alternative residences should Nigeria become untenable as they foresee it, considering the worsening security situation

