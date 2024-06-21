Four years ago, former President Muhammadu Buhari established Nigeria's visa-on-arrival (VoA) program

The fee has since grown to over $200, compared to other African countries that charge between $40 and $100

Applicants whose visas are approved often have delays in receiving the necessary documents for approval and often miss their departure dates

The program in Nigeria was introduced by former President Muhammadu Buhari four years ago, ut the process of obtaining one has remained onerous, hindering investors' ability to take advantage of prospects in the most populous country in Africa.

Nigeria charges more

Even though they meet all the conditions set forth by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), some applicants are not granted visas. Those whose visas are granted frequently delay receiving approval paperwork, and several of them miss their scheduled departure dates.

In addition to this, applicants have recently complained that the technology supporting the application system has unresolved glitches, making the payment, reception, and online approval processes difficult.

The Nigeria Immigration Service rarely sends approval documents to applicants who have paid online and obtained receipts (NIS). Since the application form is one of the prerequisites to fly into Nigeria, several airlines do not permit these applicants to board the aircraft.

How Nigerians are reacting

The founder of Money Africa and Ladda, a platform for financial literacy and investing, Olúwatósín Olaseinde, recently shared via her X handle that she was part of a group attending a conference in Abuja that was being hosted by a multinational and that she observed that non-Nigerians were having difficulty obtaining visas to attend.

“It never dawned on me that people also struggle to get our visas,” Olaseinde said.

The first obstacle to visiting Nigeria is obtaining a visa, according to Ikechi Uko, a travel specialist and organizer of the Akwaaba African Travel Market and Calabar Carnival, which attract visitors worldwide. She also noted that Nigeria has not yet found out how to establish itself as a tourism destination.

“The government issued a statement in 2018-2019, saying Nigeria would issue VoA. That was badly done, I can tell you. It was not properly done. Even at that, as we are now mastering it and improving on it, the government has just added the first $90 biometric charge.

“So, if your visa was $25 before, it is now over $100. Then this year, the government has now changed the biometric to $190. There is no visa you pay for coming to Nigeria that is less than $200. Why would you be charging fellow Africans $200 in this economy just for a visa? That is terrible,” Uko said.

He added that just as high visa prices in Europe deter immigration, Nigeria should not be charging high visa fees to other African nations.

Ikechi also voiced her displeasure over the VoA technology platform, saying that the lengthy visa application process frequently causes problems.

The former president of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), Susan Akporaiye, she and her staff had a discussion about expediting the visa application process with the immigration office while she was still the president of NANTA.

According to Akporaiye, having a challenging visa on arrival procedure has the unintended consequence of discouraging investors from visiting Nigeria, where they should be able to spend their money without difficulty.

