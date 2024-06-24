Top Nigerian politicians and government officials have been linked to major properties in Dubai

According to a report, 200 notable figures. including Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai, own $1 billion in Dubai properties

Nigerians are reportedly the second-largest group of foreign property owners in Dubai, with PEPs and government-connected individuals accounting for 88% of Nigerian-owned assets

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dubai, UAE—A new report claims that about 200 Nigerian politicians and security officers have invested nearly $1 billion (N1.49 trillion) in the sprawling Dubai property market in less than two decades.

El-Rufai, Lateef Fagbemi and Atiku allegedly own $1Bn properties in Dubai. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai, Lateef Fagbemi and Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

It was reported that the wives and children of politically exposed persons (PEPs), court judges, and top civil servants are in the party, amassing 1,600 properties in choice locations in Dubai. Dubai is famed as the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and capital of the Emirate of Dubai.

As reported by BusinessDay, this investigation came to light as part of a project named ‘Dubai Unlocked.' This six-month investigation into the UAE’s booming and secretive property market was led by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) with more than 70 media partners. Economy Post is the only Nigerian firm that participated in the project.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The locations are mostly posh areas, including Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest building; Marsa Dubai, Al Merkadh, Palm Jumeirah, Wadi Al Safa, Madinat Al Mataar, and Nad Al Shiba First, among others.

“Findings showed that some Nigerian male property registrants identified as females while did females registered as the opposite sex,” the report read.

Nigerian owners of Dubai properties

The newspaper clarified that the report is not an indictment on the names listed, as there is no evidence that the individuals acquired the properties with stolen or public funds.

Below is the list:

1. Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is one of the prominent names on the list.

According to the report, Atiku owns a three-bedroom flat at Palm Tower in Dubai, which is estimated to be worth $1.23 million.

2. Atiku's 23 years old daughter

According to the report, Atiku's 23-year-old daughter owns a one-bedroom flat at Trade Centre Second, valued at $104,135.

She also reportedly owns another two-bedroom flat at Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid estimated at $289,305.75.

3. Lateef Fagbemi

Lateef Fagbemi is the current Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice.

The report alleged that Fagbemi owns an $85,846 property at Al Hebiah Third.

4. Nasir El-Rufai

The former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, also made the list.

El-Rufai reportedly owns a four-bedroom flat valued at $193,084 at Al Hebiah Third.

5. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

This list also includes Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) and Peter Obi's running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Eight properties valued at $2.28 million were traced to the politician and entrepreneur. The properties are located in choice locations such as Burj Khalifa, Al Yelayiss, Al Barsha South Fourth, and Town Square Safi 2.

6. Attahiru Bafarawa

Former Sokoto state governor Attahiru Bafarawa has been linked to seven properties valued at a total of $1.48 million.

Additionally, his wife owns a real estate asset located at Palm Jumeirah worth $750,112.

7. Senator Ibrahim Folorunsho Jimoh

Senator Ibrahim Folorunsho Jimoh is currently representing the Ondo South senatorial district in the National Assembly.

He was linked to seven properties in Dubai.

8. Ike Ekweremadu

Additionally, five properties have been traced to Ike Ekweremadu, the former Deputy Senate President, who is currently serving a prison sentence in the United Kingdom.

Senator Ekweremadu and his wife were convicted and sentenced to jail for over 15 years combined.

9. Mohammed Sidi Sani

A flat at Marsa Dubai, valued at $590,807, was traced to Mohammed Sidi Sani, the former director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Sani and seven of the agency’s directors were sacked in April 2023. The property is valued at $590,807.

10. Ashe Ahmadu Muazu

Ashe Ahmadu Muazu is the wife of a former PDP chairman.

She allegedly owns a property located at Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, valued at $1.16 million.

Tinubu replies New York Times on Nigeria's economic woes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said on Sunday, June 16, that it inherited a severely weakened economy but is resolutely tackling the nation’s economic challenges.

Tinubu was replying to a New York Times (NYT) feature article titled: “Nigeria Confronts Its Worst Economic Crisis in a Generation."

The feature, penned by Ruth Maclean and Ismail Auwal, highlighted Nigeria’s economic woes, citing rampant inflation and a plummeting national currency exacerbating hardships for millions struggling to afford necessities.

Source: Legit.ng