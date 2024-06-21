Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the trending video of a pastor who said spending working hours at religious houses is wrong

While some Nigerians commended the pastor for the statement and shared their experience, others shared contrary views to his comment

They maintained that the world has its physical and spiritual sides, adding that human beings can be effective and functional at both ends

A Nigerian pastor has been caught in a viral video advising Nigerians to stop spending the hours meant for working at religious houses and looking for miracles.

The cleric said that though Nigeria is a poor country, people are still surviving, especially those who are hardworking in their businesses or jobs.

He described the idea of spending too many working hours at religious houses as "economic hours", adding that it was wrong to close down a business because the business owner wanted to serve God.

The cleric said God is not as rigid as many Nigerians presented him. He added that God would not punish people who work on Saturdays and Sundays. He cited the case of doctors and nurses who have to work on weekends to save lives.

How Nigerians react to pastor's criticism

Some Nigerians have taken to the video's comment section to express their views. Some of their reactions are listed below:

Olu took to the comment of the video and narrated his experience. His comment reads:

"I have a customer I used to buy things from. I had to change her. Why? Her shop is always under lock. Whenever I ask her, Madam, I have been coming to your shop for a while, but you're not always around, she'd say, I went to church; we had a program in the church."

Desire Don-Robinson commented:

"I totally agree with the pastor. This is what I do teach my members in Church. God created us here on earth to work. In fact, work is an act of worship to God. Faith must go with work, if not it's a dead faith."

Robert Kehinde wrote:

"Who would force a grown adult to spend all their working hours in church if not for sheer foolishness? Trying to evoke emotion won't affect me. Work hard and serve your God well, but remember to exercise moderation in everything."

Joseph Odey Acha tweeted:

"I presume his church is on X only, so spending quality time with God is now a waste of time? Something never pursues una."

Prince Okeyale said:

"Even if you work from January to December without rest, that wouldn't make a person rich. There is a physical world and a spiritual world, and some people are poor spiritually."

See the video here:

