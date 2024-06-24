With job opportunities shrinking by the day in Nigeria, many university and polytechnic graduates are left stranded after leaving school and after observing the one year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Many students in schools of higher learning in the country already know that jobs are hard to come by.

A lot of them undergoing the NYSC often entertain the fear that they would stay a long time in the unemployment market before landing a job.

It is this fear of being idle that push many Nigerian graduates to start a business, no matter how small so they could use it to sustain themselves.

One of those who took the decision to create jobs for themselves is Agbogunleye Oluwaseun Ayomide and And Olufemi Oluwatosin Oluwasanumi who are couple.

The couple have engaged themselves in an interesting business of frying and selling akara at the University of Ibadan (UI), close to their place of primary assignment.

They have become popular on TikTok where they share videos of their shop and how people patronize them.

Speaking with Legit.ng in an interview, Agbogunleye said they have been doing fast-food business since when they were students at the Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti.

He said people are always amazed each time they come out to hustle at the roadside akara shop.

He said:

"Many are always amazed and impressed especially for the fact that we are corps members and we are selling akara. So they pray and also encourage us to keep pushing. As a matter of fact our akara has become the talk of the town all over UI since we started and people are referring one another to us and recommending our Akara because of its uniqueness and taste and also through the help of God."

When asked if they were married, he told Legit.ng that they were still courting. According to him, they usually record high patronage at the Akara shop.

His words:

"Yes, the patronage is very awesome and encouraging by the grace of God. We do have a large number of customers in front of us every day and God has been faithful all the way."

On her part, Oluwatosun said the motivating factor for starting the business was the fact that they were already selling fast food in school.

She said:

"The fact that we were selling fast foods like noodles and egg, bread and egg, etc in school before we left school was one of the things that motivated us and also through inspiration, we just sat down and thought of doing something like that, then, it came true."

Legit.ng asked to know if the couple intend to continue the business after the service year, and Oluwatosin answered in the affirmative.

She said:

"Yes, we would love to continue even after our service year, because there's no employment anywhere. We just have to create one for ourselves and can in return create for others too, because we can become employers of labour through that, thereby creating an employment opportunities for people."

She told Legit.ng that the reactions they get from members of the public are positive and heartwarming.

Her words:

"No, not at all. Many people are always amazed seeing us young people hustling and striving doing such business and trying to make ends meet for ourselves."

Oluwatosin and her fiancee are both from Ekiti State.

