The local guards guarding the 16th emir of Kano state, Muhammadu Sanusi 11, have been displaced by the Kano state police

According to reports making the rounds on Monday, June 24, operatives of state police command took over the main palace of the Emir of Kano, displacing the local hunters

Meanwhile, the 15th Emir, Aminu Ado-Bayero, remains under the protection of security agents at the Nasarawa mini palace, despite an eviction notice issued by Kano state government

The operatives of the Kano state police command have reportedly stormed the emir’s palace in Kano state and displaced the local guards protecting Muhammadu Sanusi 11, the 16th emir of the ancient city.

Kano Emirs Sanusi II and Ado Bayero. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Kaduna Fans of Emir Aminu Ado Bayero

Source: Facebook

As reported by PremiumTimes, the hunters who served as local guards left the palace as soon as the police officers took over the security of the building.

Why police took over Kano Emir's palace

The hunters, known locally as ‘Yan Tauri’, were drawn from across the state and deployed to the palace.

The police presence, was said to be a move to secure the main palace for the relocation of Aminu Bayero, the deposed 15th Emir of Kano, following a court order that faulted his dethronement.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Yusuf had ordered the immediate demolition of the Nasarawa mini-palace after the federal high court on the Kano emirate tussle between Emir Muhammad Sanusi II and Bayero.

This happened after on Thursday, June 20, a federal high court in Kano nullified all actions of the state government repealing the Emirates Council Law of 2019.

Ado-Bayero, who was removed by the state government last month, is guarded by federal security agents at the Nasarawa mini palace.

But on Sunday evening, June 23, PremiumTimes observed a team of security agents taking over the main emir’s palace, the Gidan Rumfa, where the hunters were playing card games and carrying out other activities, The Cable reported.

Lawyer interprets court ruling on Kano Emirate tussle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kano-based lawyer, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, interpreted the federal high court's ruling on the Kano Emirate tussle.

Hassan said while the Kano state government and Aminu Ado Bayero camps are giving different interpretations, the ruling means that Sanusi Lamido ceased to be Emir of Kano.

In an exclusive chat with Legit, Hasan explained that Governor Abba Yusuf's action to reinstate Sanusi as Emir was declared void because it was done after an injunction was granted.

