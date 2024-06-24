At the moment, the local guards protecting the two emirs of Kano have been dislodged by the operatives of the state police command

According to reports making the rounds on Monday, Kano police authorities have beefed up security at Sanusi II's palace and that of his rival, Ado Bayero

The state commissioner of police, AIG Usaini Gumel, confirmed the development in an interview and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

There is a new twist to the Kano Emirate tussle. The Kano state police command has deployed more armed personnel to the two palaces housing the contending emirs in Kano's metropolitan local government areas.

Kano state police AIG Gumel, Emirs Bayero and Sanusi II. Photo credit: Aminu Ado Bayero, Kano state police command, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Facebook

Police take over Kano Emirs palaces

It was gathered that the hunters guarding the two palaces withdrew with the arrival of more policemen at both palaces.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The outgoing commissioner of police in the state, Usaini Gumel, confirmed the deployment during an interview with newsmen, Channels TV reported.

He emphasised the necessity of the action.

“Equipped and armed personnel have been deployed to handle any unforeseen circumstances around the identified areas,” Gumel said.

Why we dislodged hunters from Emir Sanusi’s palace

Recall that the local hunters guarding Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 16th Emir of Kano state, were displaced by the Kano state police.

But Gumel, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, June 24, explained that the two palaces have been fortified with additional security agents.

He said the officers were deployed to check security threats until the resolution of the tussle over the emirship of the state, PremiumTimes reported.

”Armed personnel have been deployed to provide security at the Kofar Kudu Palace, the residence of Emir Malam Mohammadu Sunusi, and the Nasarawa Mimi Palace, the residence of Emir Aminu Bayero.

“The police appeal for public support and urge residents to provide information that could aid in maintaining peace, progress, and political stability,” NAN quoted the commissioner saying.

“Sokoto Governor Aliyu plot to depose Sultan,” MURIC alleges

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has raised an alarm over Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State's alleged plan to depose the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The executive director of MURIC, Prof. Isiaq Akintola, expressed concern over this anxiety in a statement on Monday.

The development is coming amid the controversy and tension over the deposition of the 15th emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and four others by the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Source: Legit.ng