Charles Soludo, Anambra governor, accused criminals of Igbo extraction of orchestrating the majority of the killings in the southeastern part of the country, and not Fulani herders as some have insinuated

The Anambra governor made this remark while speaking at an interactive town hall meeting with Anambra indigenes in the diaspora, which was held at the Metro Points Hotel in New Carrollton, Maryland, United States

Soludo said “99.99 per cent of kidnappers and other criminals arrested in the state since I assumed office three years ago have been Igbos"

Maryland, United States - Professor Charles Soludo, Anambra state governor, has said that contrary to claims in some quarters, the majority of kidnappings and violent crimes in Anambra and across the southeast are perpetrated by Igbo criminals, not Fulani herdsmen.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Soludo made this assertion during a recent town hall meeting with Anambra indigenes in the Diaspora, held in Maryland, United States (US).

Governor Charles Soludo tells Anambra indigenes in the US that criminals terrorising the southeast region are Igbo and not Fulanis. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Voice of Nigeria also noted the governor's remarks.

As the event, Soludo debunked what he described as a “dangerous and misleading narrative”.

He said:

“Since I assumed office over three years ago, 99.99 per cent of those arrested for kidnapping and other violent crimes in Anambra are Igbos."

The governor stressed that many of the so-called “liberators” hiding in the forests are in fact Igbo youths engaged in criminal activities for personal gain, not ideological liberation.

“Let’s stop deceiving ourselves. Ask yourselves: how do these so-called liberators survive in the forests for months without local support? Who feeds them?” he asked rhetorically.

“Nearly every kidnapper and armed criminal we have apprehended is Igbo. Igbos are kidnapping and killing fellow Igbos, not Fulani herdsmen. Anambra belongs to all of us. Our progress is a shared responsibility.”

The video, which trended on social media platforms, can be watched below:

Anambra Governor Soludo says the criminals who are terrorising the southeast are Igbos, not Fulani herdsmen as speculated by some people. Photos credit: @CCSoludo

Soludo's remarks: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerian X (formerly Twitter) users have shared their thoughts about Soludo's comments.

Legit.ng captured some rections below:

@Beyond1016467 said:

"It’s disheartening. I once treated a patient who had been brutalized by kidnappers. He was captured along the Enugu–Anambra road; although they blindfolded him, he said they spoke Igbo fluently."

@justkency commented:

"This is not shocking news. Criminality prevails and thrives in the southeast. Instead of us addressing our problems, we are busying, trolling others who are doing better than us. We have destroyed our economy because of crime. Check the GDP per geopolitical zone. The southeast is one of the least in the country. Yet we pride ourselves to be industrious. We should be ashamed of ourselves."

@GeraldUbakor wrote:

"Majority claim we're fighting for our right and whatever we do to express our frustration is acceptable.

"So we kill our own people and destroy our economy to show that we're marginalised.

"I have stopped making comments on the insecurity in the SE bec it's what the majority want."

@iambabangida_ said:

"It has long been known that most crimes in southern Nigeria are committed by local indigenous people, not Fulanis. It's time for southerners to look inward regarding crime in their regions, as politicizing the issue will only exacerbate tensions. Security data consistently points to local involvement."

@Waspapping_ wrote:

"I can’t wait for the day Chukwuma C. Soludo contests for president in Nigeria. I won’t just vote for him, I’ll rally my own people to do the same.

"I only wish he was the one the Igbos are rallying around, not Peter Obi."

