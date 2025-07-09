A Nigerian lady who recently bagged a degree in social work from a United States institution has disclosed that living in America was not her original plan

She said no one knew that she had actually visited the US for a quick holiday during her third year in a Nigerian university

However, in early 2020, COVID-19 spread worldwide, including the US, leading to a general lockdown, which left her stuck abroad

A Nigerian lady, Toyosi, who lives in the United States, has narrated how she achieved it unintentionally.

The lady, who recently acquired a social work degree from a US institution, said she had travelled to America years ago for a brief holiday, when she was in her third year at a Nigerian varsity.

COVID-19 disrupts lady's brief US holiday

In the course of her US holiday, there was an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, which made many nations declare a total lockdown and ban entry, including the US.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Toyosi said her brief holiday turned into a one-year stay in the US.

She had to start college afresh in the US, abandoning her university education in Nigeria. She remarked that she only experienced an academic delay but not denial. She narrated:

"Life is so private no one knew I came to the US for a quick holiday during my 3rd year in a Nigerian uni...

"Then boom COVID locked everything down.

"One year turned into forever, and sis had to start college all over again in a new country, new major, new system.

"So, delayed? Yes. Denied? No!"

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cases of novel coronavirus (nCoV) were first detected in China in December 2019, with the virus spreading rapidly to other countries across the world.

See her TikTok post below:

Lady's US journey stirs reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's US journey below:

