Oye Ekiti, Ekiti state - A 300-level student at Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Rachael Olufogbe, has been taken into police custody for physically attacking a fellow student on Saturday.

The incident reportedly took place at a private hostel in Oye Egbo, a community outside the university campus, following an argument between Olufogbe and another female resident over the use of the hostel's clothes drying line.

According to sources, the victim had moved Olufogbe’s clothes to make space for her own, which led to a verbal altercation. The conflict quickly escalated when Olufogbe allegedly picked up a blade and attacked the victim, causing bodily injuries.

Photographs obtained showed that the victim sustained bloody cuts on her throat, head, and chest, as reported by The Punch.

The university's vice-chancellor, Prof. Sunday Fashina, confirmed the incident on Saturday, June 22.

He said:

“The incident happened outside the campus in a private hostel. Nobody dares that within the campus because they know the rules and regulations.

"If anyone tries that, it will catch up with them. The police are already handling it. The suspect is in police custody, and once it involves the police, we cannot interfere.

"When they are done with their investigations, they will write to the Vice-Chancellor to give their report, then we conduct our investigation. So, let’s wait for the outcome of the police investigation.”

The Police public relations officer, Sunday Abutu, was yet to confirm this sad incident.

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians have taken to their social media X handle to react over this incident.

@omajiadejo001 said:

"Sign of end time"

@KayodeFasasi3 said:

"Some parents are raising rascals, monsters and demons. Results of parental failure."

@olasmahn said:

"What is going on here? Ekiti again?"

