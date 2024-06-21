An Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti has sentenced three men, Akingbade David, Michael Mayowa, and Ibrahim Mukaila, to death by hanging

The court's judgement came after they robbed Gbenga Ajayi of his Toyota Corolla at gunpoint on March 1, 2019, on NTA Road, Ado Ekiti

Former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore condemned the court's verdict, arguing that such harsh punishments should be reserved for corrupt politicians

The prosecution, led by Assistant Chief Legal Officer O.F. Ajumobi, charged the men with armed robbery and conspiracy, citing violations of Section 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap.R11, Vol.14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as reported by The Punch.

Ajumobi supported the case with testimony from two witnesses and 11 exhibits.

The defendants, represented by lawyers Akin Abon, Iyanu Olumuagun, and Adeyinka Opaleke, testified on their behalf but did not call any additional witnesses.

In his judgment on Wednesday, June 19, Justice John Adeyeye stated:

"The prosecution proved all the elements of the offences against the defendants beyond reasonable doubt."

Consequently, Adeyeye sentenced the men to death by hanging for both offences.

Sowore reacts

Reacting to this development on his social media X handle, former presidential candidate African Action Congress (ACC), Omoyele Sowore, condemned the verdict of the court, noting that such kind of judgement should be directed to corrupt politicians pilfering the commonwealth of the nation.

His words:

Unbelievable! Two former governors of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose (@govayofayose) and Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi), stole billions of naira from the state's coffers.

"Fayose is undergoing trial for ₦6.9 billion fraud and money laundering, but I could bet he won't get a jail term, let alone the death penalty. @kfayemi even got a court order to stop the @officialEFCC from probing him, but the Nigerian justice system is to hang two persons for stealing a car?

This is why I will never support the death penalty; it is meant for petty thieves! #Notodeathpenalty #Revolutionnow

Source: Legit.ng