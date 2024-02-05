A 32- year-old woman has been arrested by the Rivers state police authorities

The mother of nine was accused of killing a housewife, Mrs Imeran Idema, over a heated argument

The suspect, during a confession to the policemen at the homicide section of the command's criminal investigations department, said: “She cut me and I cut her”

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - A pregnant woman identified simply as Blessing Godday has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman, Mrs Imeran Idema.

What really happened? police shares details

According to the Rivers state police command, Blessing killed the woman following an argument that ensued over a bunch of plantain allegedly stolen by the former in the Adada community in the Abua/Odual local government area of the state.

Though the incident occurred on January 28, 2003, the police arrested Blessing on Friday, February 2, The Punch reported.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that the suspect claimed that she resorted to stealing the plantains when her husband could not take care of his large family.

Rivers police commissioner speak

Reacting to the development, Rivers state commissioner of police, CP Olatunji Disu, advised people to have children they can cater for and not vice versa.

Disu disclosed further that people need to think carefully before making life choices, as he charged heads of households to procreate within their means and to lead responsible lives, PM News reported.

