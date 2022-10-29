Former SSG to the Enugu state government, Dan Shere, is one of the victims kidnapped along the Ugwogo-Opi-Nsukka road in the state

Some returning students of UNN were also kidnapped in the same week along the same road in the state

Relatives of the students were said to pay no less than N300m while they were pleading to pay N500,000

Enugu, Enugu - Kidnapping activities have taken over Enugu state recently as it has raised tension in several parts of the state, compounding the security challenges in the southeast political headquarters.

According to Vanguard, there has been prevalent kidnapping for ransom in the state for some years now, but the last two months' trend is worrisome.

On Thursday, October 27, a former secretary to the Enugu state government, Dan Shere, was kidnapped along the Ugwogo-Opi-Nsukka road.

Kidnapping in Enugu

The suspected kidnappers have been laying siege along the road and abducting passengers in the past week.

One of the victims is Foster Ugwuoke, an Enugu state government official. He was abducted within the week with other commuters who were travelling along the road.

On Sunday, October 23, some returning University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) students, who have been at home for 8 months because of the ASUU strike, were packed into the bush along the road.

News reports said that the abductors demanded N300 million in ransom while parents and guardians were pleading to pay N500,000.

Security in Enugu Southeast state

A cleric who was fortunate to have escaped being kidnapped alleged that security operatives who were at a checkpoint before the Maduka Onyishi University in Ekwegbe were complicit.

The religious leader spoke on the condition of anonymity but expressed shock that instead of the regular stop-and-search duty of the security personnel, the security men rather asked them to move on until they ran into the kidnappers.

