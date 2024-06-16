A lady has been massively celebrated on social media after she gave birth without getting to the hospital

The woman revealed that she was waiting for an ambulance before the baby came while she was sitting in a car

People thronged her comment section to praise her strength and how the experience she had was a rare one

A lady has gone viral after she shared a video of herself giving birth to her son behind the wheel.

In the viral video, the new mother sat in the driver's seat as a man helped her with the delivery. He brought the newborn out.

The woman looked tired as the baby arrived. With her strength fully back, the woman responded to comments on her video on TikTok.

Contrary to reports in some blogs, the woman said that she did not give birth while driving. She explained:

"I wasn’t driving at all . i was home waiting on the ambulance i didn’t wanna sit down so i went os to walk around and got hot so i sat in the car in front of the air."

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Keiara .J said:

"I’m glad y’all both okay , congratulation."

Sierra said:

"You are a mf superhero girl! You was driving and y’all both safe? Women like you make me happy to have a daughter! I pray she ends up this."

Riah said:

"You’re a strong momma had him in the car. May God continue to bless you."

Sarayah Beloved Hines said:

"My biggest fear is being out somewhere in labor! 2 weeks to go."

Shawnee Lanes said:

"Blessed sis congratulations your so strong."

layah said:

"I was born in a car too, in front of my granny house."

Jaylin Symone said:

"Congratulations!!! Delivered a healthy baby and dodged them ridiculous hospital fees GOD is good."

Nita Chele said:

"This is bittersweet, I know it was probably scary. Congratulations, he’s perfect."

