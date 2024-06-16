Unknown gunmen have attacked a village in Sokoto, killing and abducting many in the early hours of Sunday

The attackers stormed Dudun Doki village in the Gwadabawa LGA of the state and killed over ten people

Legit.ng reports that the Sokoto state police command is yet to release an official statement on the incident

An emerging report has it that on Sunday morning, June 16, suspected gunmen attacked a village in Sokoto state. They killed and abducted many people.

Sokoto attack: 10 killed, many abducted

The attackers stormed Dudun Doki village of Gwadabawa local government area Sokoto, killing over ten people and abducting many at about 1:30 am today, Sunday.

This happened as the country's Muslim faithful observed the most significant festival, Eid Al-Adha, today, Sunday, June 16. The Arafat Day, which precedes the festival, fell on Saturday, June 15.

Vanguard confirmed this in its report published on Sunday.

As of the time this report was filed, the state police had yet to release an official statement on the attack.

Nigerians react to Sokoto fresh attack

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the attack. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@OjuowoD tweeted:

"May God restore peace in Nigeria."

@Dan2000sam tweeted:

"These gunmen no dey go mosque?"

@JideoforPauln tweeted:

"Remind me the worth of the life of a common Nigerian again."

@Ojnasonic1 tweeted:

"Restructure Nigeria Northners said no ... Those Elites are in Abuja thier families in UK and USA."

@joyforever74 tweeted:

"Shettima is in charge of security."

@Loyalty_Loyal23 tweeted:

"And they will be given a free pass after their "successful" operation."

Boko Haram kidnaps travellers along Maiduguri-Kano highway

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Monday, June 10, abducted passengers along the Maiduguri/Kano highway.

According to sources, the insurgents struck between Garin Kuturu and Mannanari village near Auno, which is along Damaturu highway, at about 5:50 p.m. on Monday, June 10.

They blocked the highway before forcefully taking away some passengers.

