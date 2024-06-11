Many travelers have been thrown into panic and others have been forcibly taken to an unknown destination by Boko Haram insurgents

Reports making the rounds on Tuesday disclosed that the insurgents carried out the abduction between two villages, located along the Damaturu highway

Following the incident, numerous travellers and commuters found themselves stranded and awaited the military's intervention

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have abducted passengers along the Maiduguri/Kano highway.

Stranded travellers await the military's timely response. Image of soldiers for illustration. Photo credit: Nigerian Army

According to sources, the insurgents struck between Garin Kuturu and Mannanari village near Auno, which is along Damaturu highway at about 5:50:pm on Monday, June 10.

As reported by Daily Trust, they reportedly blocked the highway before forcefully taking away some passengers.

Following the disturbing incident, hundreds of travelers and commuters have been left stranded on both ends of the ever-busy road. They had to return to Benishek and Auno respectively.

The source stated:

“There was an incident between Mannanari and Garin Kuturu where some Boko Haram fighters came out to block the upcoming vehicles and some passengers were abducted.

“We are not sure of the number as we speak but certainly there was an abduction on Monday evening.”

Residents speak

Speaking on the development, residents narrated how many commercial drivers took refuge in their community momentarily when the insurgents were operating between Garin Kuturu and Mannanari villages.

A resident who pleaded anonymity said:

“They came out with three wheelbarrow and I believe they were looking for food stuff. We don’t know how many people abducted but some commercial drivers came back and later returned to Maiduguri before reinforcement of military arrived.”

Passengers stranded, awaits military intervention

Also reacting to the development, a passenger, who pleaded anonymity, said he alongside others were stranded for hours.

“We were heading for Kano from Maiduguri when the driver got hinted about the attack and took a detour,” he told Daily Trust.

“We have been waiting for the military to clear the road but we don’t know when. We are stranded here,” he added.

