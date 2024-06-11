BREAKING: Tension As Boko Haram Kidnaps Travellers Along Maiduguri-Kano Highway, Details Emerge
- Many travelers have been thrown into panic and others have been forcibly taken to an unknown destination by Boko Haram insurgents
- Reports making the rounds on Tuesday disclosed that the insurgents carried out the abduction between two villages, located along the Damaturu highway
- Following the incident, numerous travellers and commuters found themselves stranded and awaited the military's intervention
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have abducted passengers along the Maiduguri/Kano highway.
According to sources, the insurgents struck between Garin Kuturu and Mannanari village near Auno, which is along Damaturu highway at about 5:50:pm on Monday, June 10.
As reported by Daily Trust, they reportedly blocked the highway before forcefully taking away some passengers.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Following the disturbing incident, hundreds of travelers and commuters have been left stranded on both ends of the ever-busy road. They had to return to Benishek and Auno respectively.
The source stated:
“There was an incident between Mannanari and Garin Kuturu where some Boko Haram fighters came out to block the upcoming vehicles and some passengers were abducted.
“We are not sure of the number as we speak but certainly there was an abduction on Monday evening.”
Residents speak
Speaking on the development, residents narrated how many commercial drivers took refuge in their community momentarily when the insurgents were operating between Garin Kuturu and Mannanari villages.
A resident who pleaded anonymity said:
“They came out with three wheelbarrow and I believe they were looking for food stuff. We don’t know how many people abducted but some commercial drivers came back and later returned to Maiduguri before reinforcement of military arrived.”
Passengers stranded, awaits military intervention
Also reacting to the development, a passenger, who pleaded anonymity, said he alongside others were stranded for hours.
“We were heading for Kano from Maiduguri when the driver got hinted about the attack and took a detour,” he told Daily Trust.
“We have been waiting for the military to clear the road but we don’t know when. We are stranded here,” he added.
Gunmen kidnap travellers in Ondo
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday, May 25, abducted passengers of an 18-seater bus going to Ikare Akoko from Ekiti state, southwest Nigeria.
The abduction took place between Irun Akoko and Imesi Ekiti along the Ado-Ikare highway.
Adetunji Adeleye, the Ondo state Amotekun commander, said his colleagues and soldiers were currently combing the forest.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.