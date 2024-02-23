Tragedy struck in Sokoto state as an official of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was shot dead

The state police spokesman, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, said the NDLEA officer was shot dead while driving back to the state’s metropolis

A resident of the area, Muhammad Baba Usman said gunmen invaded the area around 9pm on Thursday, February 22

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Sokoto state - Gunmen shot dead an official of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and kidnapped three persons along Sultan Abubakar III International Airport road in Sokoto state.

As reported by Daily Trust, a resident, whose son was among the kidnapped victims, Muhammad Baba Usman said the four gunmen stormed the area around 9pm on Thursday, February 22.

NDLEA officer shot dead, 3 others Kidnapped in Sokoto Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Usman explained that the gun parked their car, came out and started shooting sporadically.

“One person was hit by a stray bullet and died on the way to the hospital.

“They also abducted three other persons, including my son. We are still waiting for their call to know their demands.”

The state police spokesman, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, said the deceased was an NDLEA officer who was driving back to the state’s metropolis.

Rufa’I said the police command is on the trail of the attackers.

Police kill deadly bandit leader in Sokoto

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that police operatives killed a suspected notorious bandit and kidnap kingpin, Bello Hantsi, also known as Mai Dubu-Dubu.

Bello Mai Dubu-Dubu met his Waterloo following a coordinated onslaught by the operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit in conjunction with the divisional police officer (DPO) of the Kware division who mobilised in search of the suspect. The slain terrorist was the mastermind and provider of arms and ammunition to five previously apprehended kidnapping suspects.

Rufai stated that the operation also resulted in the seizure of arms and ammunition, including three AK47 rifles and 90 rounds of live ammunition, while the suspects were en route to Tambuwal local government area (LGA) of Sokoto state for a kidnapping mission.

Source: Legit.ng