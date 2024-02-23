Tragedy as Gunmen Kill NDLEA Officer, Kidnap 3 In Sokoto
- Tragedy struck in Sokoto state as an official of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was shot dead
- The state police spokesman, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, said the NDLEA officer was shot dead while driving back to the state’s metropolis
- A resident of the area, Muhammad Baba Usman said gunmen invaded the area around 9pm on Thursday, February 22
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.
Sokoto state - Gunmen shot dead an official of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and kidnapped three persons along Sultan Abubakar III International Airport road in Sokoto state.
As reported by Daily Trust, a resident, whose son was among the kidnapped victims, Muhammad Baba Usman said the four gunmen stormed the area around 9pm on Thursday, February 22.
Usman explained that the gun parked their car, came out and started shooting sporadically.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
“One person was hit by a stray bullet and died on the way to the hospital.
“They also abducted three other persons, including my son. We are still waiting for their call to know their demands.”
The state police spokesman, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, said the deceased was an NDLEA officer who was driving back to the state’s metropolis.
Rufa’I said the police command is on the trail of the attackers.
Police kill deadly bandit leader in Sokoto
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that police operatives killed a suspected notorious bandit and kidnap kingpin, Bello Hantsi, also known as Mai Dubu-Dubu.
Bello Mai Dubu-Dubu met his Waterloo following a coordinated onslaught by the operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit in conjunction with the divisional police officer (DPO) of the Kware division who mobilised in search of the suspect. The slain terrorist was the mastermind and provider of arms and ammunition to five previously apprehended kidnapping suspects.
Rufai stated that the operation also resulted in the seizure of arms and ammunition, including three AK47 rifles and 90 rounds of live ammunition, while the suspects were en route to Tambuwal local government area (LGA) of Sokoto state for a kidnapping mission.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng