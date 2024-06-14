The Global Leader of the Tijjaniyya Sect denied a circulating letter claiming he urged the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to step down

The organisation hinted that this is the second time such false information has been spread against the Tijjaniyya leader on a related matter

Sani Auwalu Ahmad Tijjani, Kano State's Commissioner of Religious Matters, confirmed the forgery, stating that security forces will find the culprits

Kano state-The Global Leader of the Tijjaniyya Sect, Sheikh Muhammad Mahi Niasse, has refuted a circulating letter claiming he urged the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to step down and follow in his grandfather's footsteps.

The organization, in a statement on Friday, June 14, pointed out that this kind of phoney information sent against the approval of the Global Tijjaniyya leader was the second time it was done during the time of ex kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Emir Sanusi Lamido and Emir Aminu Ado Bayero Photo credit: @SotyBrave/@OfficialShehu

Source: UGC

Earlier this week, reports made the round that the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement leader advised Lamido Sanusi to follow the example of his grandfather by rejecting his reinstatement as the Emir of Kano, as reported by Premium Times.

The organisation noted:

“This is the second time such letters have been forged against our Global Tijjaniyya leader. The same thing happened during Umar Ganduje’s previous administration. This time, those responsible will face consequences.”

Additionally, a counter letter signed by Sani Auwalu Ahmad Tijjani, Kano State's Commissioner of Religious Matters, confirmed that the alleged letter urging Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II to step down is a forgery and did not originate from their leader, as reported by Nigerian Tribune.

He stated:

“We have given those responsible for the forged letter 24 hours to come forward and explain its origin and recipient. If they fail to do so, we will take legal action against them.”

The commissioner added that security forces are already involved, and anyone behind this will soon face the full force of the law, as they will be arrested and prosecuted.

Tijjani emphasized that they will not tolerate the continued defamation of their religious leader's name by associating him with things he has never written.

Court takes action on Bayero's suit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal high court in Kano reserved its ruling on the suit filed by the deposed Emir Bayero.

The deposed emir sought the court to grant his ex parte order against being intimidated and protest his right from being trampled upon.

All the heads of security agencies and the attorney general of the federation are joined in the suit filed by the deposed emir.

