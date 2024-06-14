President Bola Tinubu will leave Abuja for Lagos State today, June 14, to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival

The President will observe the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations and spend the Sallah holidays in Lagos

The president will mark the occasion with prayers and reflection on advancing Nigeria's transformation in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda

President Bola Tinubu will leave Abuja, the nation’s capital, for Lagos State today, Friday, June 14 to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The President will observe Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos, where he will also spend the Sallah holidays.

Tinubu moves to observe Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos Photo credit: Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the president on media and publicity, as reported by PM News.

The statement further revealed that the president would observe Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos, where he would also spend the Sallah holidays, The Nation reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

"The President will mark the occasion in prayers and reflection on advancing the transformation of Nigeria in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda."

Nigerians react

However, Nigerians have taken to their social media handle to react.

@manah__mathew said:

"And the 36 states governors including the FCT minister Will be visiting hím as its was done last year while Batidiots will gather a long the road when he is passing to shout EBIN PA WA OOOO!!!!"

@takun_of said:

" ."

@Tomiwaak said:

"Beggers association of Nigeria go move down to Lagos for palliative isonu in ikoyi. Oya now! Abode aso rock!! At least jagaban go av first hand information on how his policies has taken more Nigerians into poverty. Get crashing and stampeding should be guided against o. Odun ayo!"

Eid-El-Kabir 2024: Saudi Arabia Sights Dhul Hijjah Crescent

In another report, on Thursday, June 6, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announced the sighting of the crescent of the moon of Dhul Hijjah 1445, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar, the Hijrah calendar.

With the sighting of the crescent, tomorrow, Friday, June 7, marks the first day of the new month in which Hajj will be held.

The five-day spiritual exercise will commence on Friday, June 14, while Arafat Day, which is the peak of Hajj, is slated for June 15 and Eid Al Adha, the feast of the celebration, also known as Eid-El-Kabir, comes up on June 16.

Source: Legit.ng