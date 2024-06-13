A coalition of 100 pro-democracy groups in Nigeria has praised President Tinubu and Governor Fubara for their commitment to democratic values and development

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of 100 pro-democracy groups in Nigeria has praised President Bola Tinubu and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, saying they are committed to democratic values and development.

The groups, under the auspices of the Democratic Coalition Project for A New Nigeria (DCPNN), hailed President Tinubu for his sacrifices over the years.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday, June 12, and signed by Comrade Emmanuel Adewole.

The DCPNN hailed Tinubu's leadership as a "beacon of hope" for the country, citing his emphasis on economic growth, social justice, and good governance.

"President Tinubu's political philosophy, rooted in progressive democracy, has consistently emphasized the importance of economic growth, social justice, and good governance," the statement read.

Fubara hailed for promoting peace

The groups also commended Fubara for his efforts in promoting peace, development, and good governance in Rivers State, ending godfatherism and returning power to the people.

The statement urged other leaders to emulate Tinubu and Fubara's examples and unite for a more prosperous and democratic Nigeria.

The tribute comes as Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day, marking the country's transition to democratic rule in 1999.

"We implore other leaders to emulate the exemplary leadership of President Tinubu and Governor Fubara, embracing their political ideals and philosophy. Let us unite in our quest for a more prosperous and democratic Nigeria," the group said.

June 12: Jonathan sends message to Tinubu

Meanwhile, in a poignant address marking Democracy Day, former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on the incumbent, Bola Tinubu, to foster an inclusive and democratic Nigeria where every citizen’s voice is heard and valued.

Jonathan also urged President Bola Tinubu to foster a democracy that allows all citizens the freedom to express themselves without any hindrance.

The former president issued the call on Tuesday, June 11, during a one-day symposium held at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja, marking twenty-five years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

