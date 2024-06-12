President Bola Tinubu-led federal government will be unveiling the world's largest painting portrait in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12

Tinubu will be doing this as part of the events sidelined for the celebration of the 25th uninterrupted democratic dispensation of Nigeria

Opeyemi Alaba, the innovator of the painting, said the painting was a representation of 36 states and the FCT

The Federal Government will unveil the world’s largest painting portrait on a canvas at the 25th Anniversary of Democracy Day today at Eagles Square, Abuja.

Opeyemi Alaba, the innovator of the painting, described it as a message of hope for Nigerians and Africa.

What is largest painting in Abuja all-about?

According to The Nation, he said that the painting was created by 37 different painters representing the 36 states and FCT.

Alaba also mentioned that the portrait was inspired by the portraits of former U.S. President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth.

This is as the country celebrates its 25 years of uninterrupted democracy after decades of military rule when constitutional governance was on hiatus.

Why Nigeria celebrates democracy day?

In 1999, Nigeria returned to democratic dispensation with former President Olusegun Obasanjo being elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). At the same time, Tinubu was elected as the governor of Lagos state from the leading opposition party, Alliance for Democracy (AD).

Tinubu has played the opposition role in the country's democracy since 1999 from AD to Action Congress (AC) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the two parties he spearheaded their formation hereafter.

In 2015, Tinubu's ACN formed an alliance with several other political parties in the country to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) to defeat the PDP, which had ruled the country for 16 years.

President Tinubu is currently on the journey to completing 12 years of APC leadership in the country, and his tenure will be completed on May 29, 2027.

Tinubu speaks on new minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu spoke on the the conclusion of negotiations on the new minimum wage with organised labour and the private sector.

In his address on Democracy Day, the president said an executive bill to enshrine the new minimum wage in Nigerian law would soon be sent to the National Assembly.

Tinubu, however, did not mention what was agreed upon as the new minimum wage. The federal government earlier recommended N62,000 as the new minimum wage but the organised labour kicked against it.

