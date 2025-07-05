Veteran actor Ogogo has shared the struggles he faced when he fell seriously ill and almost died, during an interview

While speaking on Oyinmomo TV, he also discussed his relationship with Yinka Quadri and the late Ireti

Fans were excited to see the recording and shared their thoughts on the two friends, praising the veteran actors for their contributions to the industry

Nollywood veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, better known as Ogogo, recently granted an interview with Oyinmomo TV, where he discussed his acting career and relationships with colleagues in the industry.

During the interview, he revealed that when he was sick, it was a challenging period in his life, as he does not smoke or drink heavily.

Ogogo shared a story of how, while on his way to a location, he started experiencing intense stomach pain. He called his colleague, Shina Bankole, to drive, but Bankole couldn't.

His female colleague, Remi Surutu, noticed his discomfort and suggested that he might have an ulcer. She gave him milk and a drink.

After being diagnosed at King Solomon Hospital, Ogogo was found to have chronic ulcers. He went on to explain that a scan revealed injury to his intestine, and he mentioned to the doctor that he had been taking lime and some malaria medication.

Ogogo also mentioned that even witches and wizards prayed for his recovery because he was vomiting blood at some points.

He added that he couldn't take any food except for pap for years because he would vomit all. He recalled receiving a call from abroad, during which the person prayed for him.

Ogogo on his relationship with Yinka Quadri

Speaking about his relationship with Yinka Quadri, Ogogo, who received a chieftaincy title a few years ago, expressed his deep admiration for the actor. He stated that there is nobody he loves more than Yinka Quadri.

He shared that he had volunteered for Yinka Quadri to head the Odunfa Caucus a few years ago, and the two are still best friends today.

Ogogo on late Rebecca Adebimpe Adekola (Ireti)

Also discussing his relationship with the late Rebecca Adebimpe Adekola, known as Ireti, Ogogo clarified that many believed they were romantically involved, but they were not.

He explained that Ireti’s aunt once came to him, asking him to marry her, but he refused, emphasizing that he was the one who introduced her to acting.

See the video here:

What fans said about him

Here are comments about his below:

@ayodelejacobs5369 wrote:

"I could remember vividly he was sick same time with baba ará but baba ará couldn't make it. May his soul rest in peace. Long live taiwo Hassan."

@AdeniyiAkintola commented:

"Alh Ogogo is a fantastic Actor,, a man of impeccable character, discipline,, integrity, Honour, humour, God fearing..and a fantastic role model. I just love the man. He practices what he preaches. May Allah SWT bless him."

@elhadjversatile2418 shared:

"I have never seen anyone that says I dislike Ogogo. He's lovable from day 1."

@seyibonimo_imisitheatre1 said:

"Legendary the man I so much respect in movie industry, I remain loyal to your government baami Omo ikulodo ."

@muheebatlawalfolake8340 commented:

"Ogogo has been my crush since from small, honestly,I love him,his acting,his speech, everything."

Ogogo, daughter warm hearts online with post

Ogogo and daughter warm hearts online with funny post Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Ogogo's daughter Kira Taiwo got Nigerians talking over a post she made online.

In fact, the Yoruba film star spotted Kira's post on her Instagram page and reacted to it with surprise.

Nigerians took to social media to react as many laughed at the film star, saying he has finally eaten breakfast.

