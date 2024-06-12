President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on social media, Dada Olusegun, has dispelled the concerns about the brief slip of the President on Wednesday morning

Olusegun's reaction followed a video clip of President Tinubu falling while climbing the parade vehicle at the Eagles Square in Abuja

The incident happened during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Nigeria's uninterrupted democracy in Abuja

Eagles Square, Abuja - Dada Olusegun, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on social media, has dismissed the concerns raised over the president's brief slip while climbing the presidential parade vehicle at the celebration ground for Democracy Day in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12.

Olusegun said President Tinubu only missed his step when he wanted to board the truck at the Eagles Square in Abuja on Wednesday, adding that it was a mild incident as the ceremony went on immediately.

Why Tinubu fell while climbing parade vehicle

His tweet reads:

“Mr President missed his step while climbing into the truck at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration and tripped. It was a mild misstep. He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues.”

The presidency's statement followed a viral video showing President Tinubu momentarily losing his footing while climbing into the parade vehicle.

Despite the slip the president experienced, Tinubu immediately regained his balance and proceeded with the events as planned.

How Tinubu celebrate Democracy Day

The event at Eagles Square was one of the sidelines to commemorate the uninterrupted 25th annual Democracy Day celebration.

Tinubu had earlier addressed the country, where he talked about the importance of preserving the country's democracy.

Also, President Tinubu talked about the state of the economy and insecurity in the country in his address to the Nigerian people on Wednesday morning.

See the presidency's statement here:

