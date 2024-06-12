President Tinubu missed a step while trying to climb onto a platform where he was going to be paraded at Eagle Square

The misstep caused him to hit the ground, prompting security personnel to scramble and check if he was alright

The Presidency has since reassured the public that the president is okay and back on his feet

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, tripped and fell during the Democracy Day celebrations at Eagle Square in Abuja.

Tinubu was attempting to climb onto the vehicle where he was to be paraded when he stumbled to the ground.

Nigerians, in a rare show of empathy for the president, blame security details for not foreseeing the fall. Image: Fb/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The presidency quickly released reports confirming that the president was hale and hearty following the fall.

Many Nigerians have reacted to the incident, with some providing detailed analysis of why this should never have happened if the president's security detail had done their job properly.

Legit.ng has compiled reactions from many Nigerians below:

@ogundamisi said:

"Saw the video of President @officialABAT tripping. I hope he's alright. I tripped recently and it wasn't funny at all."

@adamugarba wrote:

"The security protocol around the President needs to be reorganized. You cannot allow the President to board an elevated parade vehicle all alone while all of you looked on. By standard protocol, he is supposed to be guided. He is the President and commander In-Chief."

@aremulateef1 opined:

"They need to stop the pretense, and let the president start using walking sticks."

@Letter_to_Jack wrote:

"President Tinubu’s security and orderly team are useless. You’d expect them to pay attention to minute but very important details like that on a day like today. So many of them around him, yet no one envisaged that he could trip on his agbada on the steps."

@BashirAhmaad tweeted:

"The President misstepped and got up immediately to continue his activities as planned. Those making a big deal out of this should know that everyone can misstep, whether they are old or young, healthy or not, and the Presidents are no exception. Do we really have to politicize everything?"

Tinubu Misses Steps, Falls at Eagle Square

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu missed his steps while trying to climb the parade vehicle at the Eagles Square in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12.

Tinubu fell inside the parade vehicle on the celebration ground for the 25th Democracy Day of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng