The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar, has already declared Sunday, June 16, Eid el-Kabir day (Sallah)

The Sultan will later declare the first day of Muharram Hijri 1446 — the first month of the Islamic calendar

Consequently, some Nigerian states will declare public holiday to mark the start of the new religious year which falls in July

FCT, Abuja - The federal government declared Wednesday, June 12, a public holiday in Nigeria.

The day was announced as a work-free day to commemorate the 2024 Democracy Day in the West African nation.

Legit.ng reports that apart from this general holiday in Nigeria, at least two occasions are lined up for followers of Islam in June and July. We highlight the days below:

1) Eid el-Kabir 2024

Later this month (June), the federal government will declare at least two days as public holidays to mark the Eid el-Kabir celebration.

The ministry of interior will make the announcement.

Eid el-Kabir is a major festival recognised in Islam.

On Eid el-Kabir, Muslims demonstrate their obedience to Allah by sacrificing an animal (most prominently, a ram).

2) Muharram 1st

State governments like Kebbi, Sokoto, and Kwara state often declare the first day of Muharram - the new month of the Islamic calendar - as a public holiday.

Muslims are currently in the 1445 Hijri calendar. The month of Muharram 1446 (the new year) begins on July 7, 2024. Thus, some Nigerian states are expected to announce a public holiday to mark the start of the new religious year.

Legit.ng reports that public holidays are declared as work-free days. If a public holiday falls on a weekly rest day, workers are not entitled to another rest day. If the day declared as a public holiday is not the actual day of the religious festival, the worker is allowed to take a day off on the actual day to perform the religious festival.

