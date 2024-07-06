The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, declared Sunday, July 7, as the first day of Muharram, marking the beginning of the Islamic year 1446

Muslim groups in Nigeria are urging the federal and state governments to declare Muharram 1 a public holiday

At least five states in Nigeria, including Osun, Oyo, Kwara, Kebbi, and Jigawa, have declared Monday a public holiday to mark the new Islamic year

Sokoto, Nigeria—The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, has declared Sunday, July 7, the first day of Muharram, marking the beginning of the Islamic year 1446 AH.

This was disclosed in a statement by Sambo Junaidu, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The declaration followed the absence of reports from national and state moon sighting committees of the new moon's sighting on Friday, July 5, which was the 29th of Dhul'Hijja 1445 AH, The Punch reported.

As a result, Saturday, July 6, is considered the 30th of Dhul'Hijja.

"The national and various moon sighting committees across the country did not receive any report on the sighting of the new moon of Muharram on Friday, 5th July, 2024, which is the 29th of Dhul'Hijja 1445 AH, hence Saturday, 6th of July, is the 30th of Dhul'Hijja," Junaidu said.

Islamic New Year 1446 AH: Sultan felicitates Muslims

The Sultan, also the president general of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, felicitated Nigerian Muslims on the new year.

The monarch urged them to "continuously pray for peace, progress, and development of Nigeria."

Islamic New Year: FG asked to declare public holiday

Meanwhile, Muslim groups in Nigeria are urging the federal and state governments to declare Muharram 1, the first day of the Islamic calendar year, a public holiday, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) and the Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC) made the call in separate statements as Muslims in Nigeria and around the world marked the beginning of the new Islamic year, Hijrah 1446 AH.

According to MMPN national president Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, declaring Muharram 1 a public holiday would align with the principles of fairness and justice and give Muslims a sense of belonging in the country.

"Muharram 1 is our own January 1," Balogun said. "We want the federal and state governments to declare it as such in the interest of religious harmony in the country."

The MMPN also called on the government to recognize and use the Hijrah calendar alongside the Gregorian calendar.

In its statement, the OMC urged Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state to declare Muharram 1 a work-free day, following the example of neighbouring states.

Hijrah: List of states that have declared public holiday

Meanwhile, five states in Nigeria have declared Monday, July 8, a public holiday for the Hijrah 1446.

The work-free day is to allow Muslims in their states to celebrate the Islamic new year, popularly referred to as Hijrah.

Hijrah, also known as the Islamic New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar and commemorates the Prophet Muhammad's (peace be upon him) migration from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE.

