Another Nigerian governor has declared Monday, July 8, 2024, as a public holiday in celebration of the Islamic new year, popularly referred to as Hijrah

The acting governor of Borno state, Umar Kadafur, said the holiday will allow the Muslim community to reflect on the significance of the Hijrah

According to Kadafur, the Islamic New Year will begins on the first day of the month of Muharram

Borno state, Maiduguri - The Borno state government has declared the Islamic New Year of Hijrah calendar as a public holiday across the northeast state.

The acting Governor of the State, Umar Kadafur, declared Monday, July 8, 2024, in honour of the Islamic New Year, which begins on the first day of the month of Muharram.

Muslim community to celebrate the Islamic New Year in a spirit of unity and devotion. Photo credit: Babagana Zulum

As reported by The Punch, this was contained in a statement issued on Saturday, July 6.

Kadafur explained that the public holiday is to provide the Muslim community with the opportunity to reflect on the significance of the Hijrah.

He added that it is also to celebrate the Islamic New Year in a spirit of unity and devotion.

According to the acting governor, the Hijrah marks the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Mecca to Medina in 622 AD, Peoples Gazette reports.

He extended his best wishes to the Muslims in Borno and around the world, expressing hope for a peaceful, harmonious, and productive new Islamic year.

Legit.ng recalls that Oyo governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde declared Monday a public holiday in the state in commemoration of the 2024 Hijrah 1446.

The announcement of the work-free day was made in a statement shared by a top government official, Dotun Oyelade.

States with public holidays for Islamic new year

Legit.ng earlier reported that no less than five states in Nigeria declared Monday, July 8, as a public holiday for the Hijrah 1446.

The work-free day was to allow Muslims in their states to celebrate the Islamic new year, popularly referred to as Hijrah.

Hijrah, also known as the Islamic New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the Prophet Muhammad's (peace be upon him) migration (peace be upon him) from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE, considered a significant event in Islamic history. The Hijrah calendar is based on the lunar cycle, with each month beginning on the new moon.

