List of Countries with Highest Number of Public Holidays
Countries around the world set aside days backed up by law as public holidays, also known as national holidays for non-working purposes.
These days commemorate significant historical events, and religious observances, or adhere to a particular calendar system to mark significant events such as New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Christmas, and Eid al-Fitr, among others.
As reported by The Punch, Nigeria with around 11 public holidays observed annually is not among the top 10 countries with the highest number of public holidays
Countries with highest number of public holidays
According to World Atlas, the following are the countries with the highest number of public holidays.
- Cambodia – 28 public holidays
Cambodia holds the record for the highest number of public holidays, boasting a total of 28 observed annually.
- Sri Lanka – 25 public holidays
Cambodia is closely followed by Sri Lanka with 25 public holidays
- India, Kazakhstan – 21 public holidays
These two countries occupied the third position with 21 days declared as a public holiday
- Colombia, Philippines, Trinidad and Tobago – 18 public holidays
The fourth spot is occupied by three countries - Colombia, Philippines and Trinidad and Tobago. 18 days are set aside by the law of the countries to celebrate various cultural, religious, and historical events.
- China, Hong Kong – 17 public holidays
With its massive population and rich culture, China could only secure the fifth position alongside Hong Kong with 17 public holidays annually
- Thailand, Turkey, Pakistan – 16 public holidays
16 days are declared as public holidays by Thailand, Turkey and Pakistan every year, making them the sixth countries with the highest number of public holidays
- Japan, Malaysia, Argentina, Lithuania, Sweden – 15 public holidays
The seventh countries with the highest number of public holidays are Japan, Malaysia, Argentina, Lithuania and Sweden
- Indonesia, Chile, Slovakia – 14 public holidays
With 14 public holidays annually, Indonesia, Chile and Slovakia were ranked the eighth countries with the highest number of public holidays
- South Korea, Austria, Belgium, Norway, Taiwan, Nepal – 13 public holidays
The government of six countries - South Korea, Austria, Belgium, Norway, Taiwan and Nepal declared 13 days as public holidays every year
- Finland, Russia – 12 public holidays
Finland and Russia make up the top ten countries with the highest number of public holidays with 12 public holidays
Countries that don’t declare Eid-el-fitir holiday
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Eid-el-Fitr, an auspicious occasion that signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan is celebrated across the world by Muslims.
In many countries, the government declared the day a public holiday to allow the Muslim faithful to celebrate and offer prayers to Allah for the conclusion of the Ramadan fast.
However, there are countries where Eid-el-Fitr is not recognised as a public holiday but Muslims are allowed to celebrate in private gatherings.
