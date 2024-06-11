The federal government of Nigeria is expected to declare public holidays for three days in the month of June 2024

The public holidays will be in celebration of the June 12 Democracy Day celebration and the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir

The Democracy Day celebration will hold on Wednesday, June 12 while public holidays for Eid-el-Kabir will be on Monday, 17th and Tuesday, 18th

FCT, Abuja - Not many months come barring public holidays with them but June 2024 has more than one for Nigerians.

The federal government will declare public holidays for three days in June in celebration of two historical and religious events.

Below are the public holidays in June 2024:

June 12 –Democracy Day

Every June 12 has been set aside by the federal government as Democracy Day.

It is to mark a significant celebration of Nigeria's democratic journey since the return of democracy on May 29, 1999, and a commemoration of the June 12, 1993 struggle.

The minister of interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has declared Wednesday, June 12 as a public holiday in Nigeria, Vanguard reports

2024 public holidays for Eid-el-Kabir

This is the second of the two main holidays celebrated by Muslims around the world.

It is also called the Feast of Sacrifice where Muslims demonstrate their obedience to Allah by sacrificing an animal as told in the story of Prophet Ibraheem in the Holy Quran.

The 2024 Eid-el-Kabir will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16.

However, it is expected that the federal government will declare Monday and Tuesday, as public holidays for the feast as Sunday is already an off day for most workers and students.

Eid-El-Kabir 2024 date confirmed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Crescent for the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 was reportedly sighted; it was seen on Thursday, June 6.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia disclosed this on Thursday, via a statement and noted that the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 will begin tomorrow Friday, June 7, 2024. Eid Al Adha, the biggest Islamic festival falls on the 10th of Dhu Al Hijja, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar.

The five-day spiritual exercise will commence on Friday, June 14, while Arafat Day, which is the peak of Hajj, is slated for June 15 and Eid Al Adha, the feast of the celebration, also known as Eid-El-Kabir, comes up on June 16.

