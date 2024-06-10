Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The organised labour on Monday, June 10, said it will not accept any N62,000 or N100,000 as the new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s 'The Morning Brief' show, Chris Onyeka, an assistant general secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), insisted on N250,000 as minimum wage.

Onyeka said:

“We have never contemplated N100,000 let alone of N62,000. We are still at N250,000, that is where we are, and that is what we considered enough concession to the government and the other social partners in this particular situation. We are not just driven by frivolities but the realities of the market place; realities of things we buy every day: bag of rice, yam, garri, and all of that.”

Furthermore, the labour official stated that should the FG and national assembly fail to act on the demands of workers by tomorrow (Tuesday, June 11), the umbrella bodies of the civil servants in the country – the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) – would meet to decide on the resumption of the nationwide industrial action relaxed on Tuesday, June 3.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the president of the TUC, Festus Osifo, insisted that N250,000 as the minimum wage aligns with current hardships.

The organised labour said the demands of the NLC and TUC were clear and just, adding that it remained committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of all Nigerian workers and will not succumb to any form of intimidation.

