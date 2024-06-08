A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has suggested that Nigeria should adopt multiple minimum wages

Omokri said all the 36 states of the federation are not at the same level financially and should not be forced to pay minimum wage

He said multiple minimum wages would be one small step for workers and a giant step for true federalism

FCT, Abuja - A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has suggested that Nigeria should adopt America's multiple minimum wage style to resolve the clash between organized labour and the federal government.

Omokri said it is necessary after the 36 state governors said they cannot afford ₦60,000 minimum wage.

He suggested a minimum wage for the federal government, 36 minimum wages for each state.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri on Saturday, June 8.

According to Omokri, the multiple minimum wages will be one small step for workers and a giant step for true federalism.

Omokri argued that poor states should not be forced to pay the same minimum wage as wealthier states.

He further stated that all fingers are not equal, and all states are not at the same level.

“Since the Governors have said they cannot afford ₦60,000 as minimum wage, then, instead of a unified minimum wage, why can't we do as the Americans, and have multiple minimum wages? One Federal minimum wage and 36 minimum wages, each state having theirs. That will be one small step for workers and a giant step for true federalism. Because, in truth, why should poor states be forced to pay the same minimum wage as wealthier states, like Lagos, Rivers and Akwa-Ibom states? It is like saying all of us must pay our drivers the same amount that Dangote pays his chauffeurs. All fingers are not equal, and all states are not at the same level.”

